The Assembly returning to ITV for third series as more celebrities prepare to face tough questions

The Assembly is heading back to ITV for a third series, with six more famous faces set to take part in the much-loved show that has had viewers talking since it first launched.

The series sees celebrities open up like never before. They answer questions from an audience made up of autistic, neurodivergent and/or learning disabled people.

The honest and often surprising conversations have proved a huge hit with viewers. ITV has now confirmed another run.

Stephen Fry appeared on series two of The Assembly (Credit: ITV)

The Assembly set to return to ITV for third series

ITV has officially announced that The Assembly will return for a third series following the success of its second outing.

The programme has previously seen the likes of Sir Stephen Fry, Sir Lenny Henry, Rylan, Nicola Sturgeon, Aitch, Danny Dyer, Gary Lineker and Jade Thirlwall take to the hot seat.

As with the previous two series, the new run will once again see celebrities answering the sort of questions many viewers may never have expected to hear asked on television.

The show is produced by Rockerdale Studios. The company has worked alongside ITV and autistic and neurodivergent organisations to ensure every aspect of The Assembly works for and with autistic and neurodivergent voices.

Rylan was a guest on the show previously (Credit: ITV)

More celebrities set to face questions

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment, Reality & Daytime Commissioning ITV, said: “We’re immensely proud of this series.

“The Assembly takes the celebrities and viewers on a complete rollercoaster ride. It really is a show where you have to expect the unexpected.”

David Smyth, Entertainment & Reality Commissioning Editor ITV, added: “There are so many more celebrities who need The Assembly experience.

“Everyone that’s done it walks away saying it’s the best thing they’ve ever done, and the warmth we receive from fans and critics alike shows viewers agree. We can’t wait to get cracking with more.”

Michelle Singer of Rockerdale Studios also shared her excitement about the show’s return.

She said: “That we get to return to ask more questions of even more celebrities is thrilling, of course.

“That our brilliant team on and behind the cameras can come back to do what, collectively, we do best is wonderful. We can’t wait for audiences to see and hear more.”

And Stu Richards of Rockerdale Studios hinted at the sort of dream bookings he would love to see on the programme in future.

He said: “Crikey, here we go again. I’m buzzing. I can’t wait to make a show in which we ask Queen Camilla about her first kiss or The Pope how often he clips his toenails.

“To be clear we haven’t booked any of those people. I’m just manifesting.”

With another six celebrity guests set to take part, fans can expect more candid moments, surprising questions and the kind of television that has helped make The Assembly one of ITV’s most talked-about entertainment shows.

Do you enjoy watching The Assembly? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.