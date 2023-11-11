Tess Daly ‘contacted Victoria Beckham’ amid ‘cheating’ furore from Netflix doc: ‘She knows first-hand the heartbreak it brings’

Presenter Tess Daly reportedly reached out to Victoria Beckham over a resurfaced cheating scandal following David Beckham’s Netflix documentary.

An insider told Closer that the Strictly presenter’s own 20-year marriage to Vernon Kay was “almost” destroyed because of a scandal in 2010.

Tess Daly offers support to Victoria Beckham?

The source explained: “Tess knows only too well the heartache Vic went through at the time and how painful it is to relive that when the woman connected to their marriage continues to open the wound. Even more so when it’s made public and is splashed all over the papers.

Tess Daly is said to have reached out to Victoria Beckham (Credit: This Morning)

The source added that Tess wanted to “offer her support” to remind her that she’s been through a similar experience.

“She was compelled to send Vic a message offering her support. She reminded her that she’s been through a similar experience and knows first-hand not only the fresh heartbreak it brings. But the stress and hurt it puts back on a marriage, not to mention the children.”

Vernon who shares daughters, Phoebe, 18, and Isabella, 13, with Tess was forced to make a public apology to his wife on his radio show after naughty texts he’d shared with model Rhian Sugden came to light.

He vowed to never speak to Rhian again or four other women he was caught messaging at the time.

He said: “I’ve been an idiot and I’ve let my family down.”

‘Common ground’ for Tess Daly and Victoria Beckham over ‘cheating’ scandals

However, despite his promise, Tess was said to have been devastated once again when Vernon allegedly got back in touch with the model.

Rebecca Loo said David Beckham made Victoria suffer because of their affair (Credit: Splash News)

While Tess and Victoria aren’t close friends, the Strictly Come Dancing presenter has shown her admiration for the star by wearing multiple Victoria Beckham dresses. Victoria has also admitted to having a “secret obsession” with the dance show.

Tess was “triggered” by Rebecca Loos interview

The source went on to claim that Tess was “triggered” when she saw an interview with Rebecca Loos, the wman at the centre of the historic Beckham scandal.

“Tess was understandably triggered when she saw Rebecca’s interview and felt like she would be one of the few people to know exactly how it feels, and who Vic would appreciate hearing from.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

“She’s urged Victoria not to let this painful past destroy her future with David, as she has the view that, like her and Vernon, you can get through this. She’s given her advice and let her know that should Vic need anyone to talk to at all, she’s there for her,” the source concluded.

This comes after David’s alleged 2004 affair with his former PA, Rebecca Loos came back to haunt Victoria.

Rebecca 46, lashed out at the former footballer, 48, for “playing the victim” and made a high profile appearance on Good Morning Britain.

