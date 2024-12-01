Host of Strictly Tess Daly has become such a fixture on the BBC One hit show. After all, she has been the face of the show since its very first series in 2004.

20 years on and Tess remains a favourite with the public. Currently, she presents Strictly Come Dancing alongside Claudia Winkleman, who both entertain the nation with their bubbly personalities and passion for the show.

Tess has hosted Strictly since its launch (Credit: BBC)

Strictly host Tess Daly has ‘lactated on live TV’

With a career spanning more than two decades on television, it’s needless to say that Tess is a pro at her job. However, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t stumbled across a few mishaps.

During a 2017 cover story interview with Women’s Health, Tess was asked what the worst thing that has ever happened to her during a live performance.

In response, she said: “A microphone pack once fell down my knickers and nearly pulled my pants down.”

That’s not all, however. The blonde beauty also stated she has ” even lactated on live TV”.

She continued: “I hadn’t had time to express each side before going on. Thank God I was wearing a black dress.”

Tess presents Strictly alongside co-host Claudia (Credit: BBC)

‘Claudia and Tess really broke the mould’

While Tess might only be 55 years old, her fellow presenting husband Vernon Kay revealed to The Sun in 2022 that he can see his wife presenting Strictly until she reaches her 80s.

“Strictly was probably one of the first shows to embrace two women as the main anchors of a huge Saturday night entertainment show,” he said.

“We’ve seen Ant and Dec for decades double-heading a show and I don’t think two women had done that before on such a large scale. As far as prime time entertainment shows go, Claudia and Tess really broke the mould.”

