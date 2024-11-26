BBC shares first look at Ten Pound Poms series 2 as fan-favorites return and a new family joins the show

BBC’s hit historical drama Ten Pound Poms is returning for series 2 next year and its first look is already out!

As well as fan-favorites Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay and Warren Brown, a new family will also hit our screens in the next installment.

Series two wrapped up production in Australia earlier this year. It came after the original series of Ten Pound Poms ended on a dramatic cliffhanger.

The Michelle Keegan series is back! (Credit: BBC)

BBC shares first look at Ten Pound Poms series 2

In the second series, the groups of Brits will continue to navigate their lives down under after escaping post-war Britain.

Michelle, Faye and Warren will reprise their roles as Kate, Annie and Terry. But you can also expect new faces to join the original cast.

According to BBC, the next season will see the Skinner family from Ireland trying to live the Australian dream. Furthermore, “unscrupulous landlord Benny Bates makes Terry an offer he can’t refuse as he attempts to put down roots for his family”.

Returning for the second series from the Australian cast are stars Rob Collins, Leon Fords, Declan Coyle and Stephen Curry, among others.

Series two is expected to be released in 2025 (Credit: BBC)

What to expect

Ten Pound Poms saw the Brits trying to come to terms with their new lives in Australia in 1956.

Annie staged a peaceful protest representing migrants while Kate was reunited with her son. The last episode concluded with more Brits arriving at the campsite only to realise they had been misled.

After a challenging year with many hardships, Kate and the Roberts family continue their adventure in 1957. Each one of them is “determined against all odds to achieve their slice of the Australian dream”.

“As Kate, Annie and Terry settle into their new lives, they each struggle to reconcile their hopes for the life they were promised with the harsh realities they face at Galgownie,” it further notes.

The BBC is yet to reveal the release date for the second installment of Ten Pound Poms. However, it’s expected to drop next year.

Series one is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.

