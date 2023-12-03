Susanna Reid defends Richard Madeley after calls for him to be sacked

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has shared her thoughts on Richard Madeley being sacked after he asked an insensitive question.

Talking to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, Susanna, 52, said that Richard is a “legend in broadcasting” and has been doing it for years.

She also addressed calls for him to be sacked following an interview with Lib Dem MP Layla Moran. Richard asked Layla if there was “any word on the street” that Hamas was to attack Israel because she had family in Gaza. It left viewers horrified.

Susanna Reid defends Richard Madeley

However, Susanna insisted: “He’s the founder of This Morning. He’s been doing it longer than any of us and he’ got a particular way with politicians.”

The Good Morning Britain presenter added: “If they don’t want to answer the questions, he’ll end the interview. He did that with Gavin Williamson when he was defence secretary.

Susanna Reid defended Richard Madeley (Credit: Good Morning Britain)

“Richard is a bit bolder sometimes with his wording, but I think a lot of viewers wonder why other people get offended by what he’s said,” she continued.

“Layla Moran dealt with that with enormous grace and she wasn’t offended. When she was asked about it subsequently, she said it was a total distraction from the real issue. I think Richard brings so much to the programme, including a really loyal audience.”

She also touched light on Ed Balls and Matt Hancock

Meanwhile, Susanna also cheekily suggested that Matt Hancock secretly wished he was what Ed Balls was because of his popularity. “Ed has enormous experience and popularity,” she says. I think Ed is what Matt Hancock wants to be. He’s been in government, went into reality TV, became hugely popular and now he can do both the serious stuff and the entertainment. And people take him seriously in both roles.”

However, Susanna also mentioned how she doesn’t let her political views interfere with her interviews. She added: “I’d never let my views on politics be known or allow it to colour how I interview someone. My only agenda is to get to the nub of the issue.”

Richard Madeley apologised for his insensitive comment (Credit: Good Morning Britain)

This comes after Susanna Reid pleaded with Kate Garraway not to leave amidst rumours she had bagged This Morning.

Elsewhere, Susanna revealed that listening to an optimistic podcast and going out for a walk help her to keep herself motivated in her everyday life. She also held firm in declining to comment on her love life.

