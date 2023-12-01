GMB host Richard Madeley calls for man who stole his iPhone to be ‘hanged’

GMB host Richard Madeley revealed that his phone was stolen at his local pub recently – and he’s responded pretty harshly.

The 67-year-old presenter detailed the incident in the Spectator and didn’t hold back one bit.

Richard’s phone was stolen at his local pub (Credit: YouTube)

‘I’ll settle for a straightforward hanging’

In his column, Richard explained that he’s “always been against capital punishment” however, after the week he’d had, he would make an exception.

“The return of the death penalty for iPhone thieves, if you please. By garrotting, preferably,” Richard continued.

The former This Morning host said he was in his “local” when the incident happened, stating that “a weird-looking guy shambling around the bar slammed a dog-eared magazine down on my table and demanded I buy it”.

He continued: “When I refused he swept it back again and wandered off. Five minutes later I realised he’d smuggled my phone away underneath the magazine.”

Richard boldly stated that he “loathe the man who did this to me”, adding, “Even so, I accept that garrotting is probably a stretch too far. So I’ll settle for a straightforward hanging. Just as long as I’m the one allowed to pull the trapdoor lever, okay?”

Richard said the thief should be hung (Credit: YouTube)

Fans think GMB host Richard is overreacting: ‘It’s not that serious’

Since detailing the incident, fans have reacted and don’t quite agree with Richard’s over-the-top response.

“Hang?? That cruelty,” one user wrote. “It’s not that serious,” another person shared.

“Richard Madeley is a [bleep],” a third remarked. “The death penalty for theft is a little OTT don’t you think?” a fourth wrote.

One user took a swipe at Richard’s past, writing: “Luckily it wasn’t outside Tesco.”

In 1994, he was arrested for not paying for items at the supermarket.

