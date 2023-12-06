Suranne Jones reveals plans to step away from acting to pursue new career path

Suranne Jones has some news that might panic some of her many fans – she’s planning to step away from acting to pursue a new career path with her husband.

The actress, 45, is without question one of the UK’s finest. Name a top TV show of recent years and she’s probably been in it. Having started on the cobbles in Coronation Street, she went on to curl our toes in brilliant revenge thriller Doctor Foster. And she crossed boundaries in BBC hit Gentleman Jack.

This week, the Manchester-born star returns to our screens in Vigil series 2. But she’s warned viewers that she might be disappearing for a while, and not in a submarine or other dangerous vessel either!

Here’s everything you need to know about Suranne Jones, her husband Laurence Akers, and their future career plans…

Actress Suranne Jones to step away from acting

Vigil star Suranne Jones recently revealed that she plans to accept less acting roles in the future. She explained that she hopes to work more behind the scenes than in front of the camera.

Speaking to ED! and other websites, she teased several projects that she plans to work on that are currently in their early stages of development.

She said: “My husband and I have set up a production company. We made Maryland, and we just made our first documentary. We have two commissions for next year that will go into production, too. I love it. I’m hoping to eventually make projects that I’m not in, then I can have a cup of tea and chill.”

Errrr, but what about us Suranne? We need you!

Suranne Jones and husband Laurence Akers are the founders of TeamAkers Productions LTD. The joint venture of the actress, and the writer/producer, states its “dedication to making content that is relevant to the world today and resonates with the viewing public”.

They are currently co-producing a new play called Spy for Spy. They are also adapting Jane Couch’s The Final Round. It’s a memoir of five-time female world boxing champion Jane Couch MBE.

Who is the husband of Suranne Jones?

Suranne Jones married Laurence Akers in 2014, and the pair now live in Muswell Hill. They met in 2013 at the wedding of Jones’ close friend Sally Lindsay, her former Corrie co-star.

In an interview with Vogue, Suranne Jones revealed that her legal name was now Sarah Anne Akers. Suranne and Laurence have one son, who they welcomed in March 2016.

Laurence Akers is a writer and producer. He started his writing career at the age of 19, working on the teenage title, Just Seventeen.

After three years on magazines, Akers moved into TV, booking music bands for the Sunday morning show Disney Club and the live Saturday morning show, What’s Up Doc?

In 2016, he turned his attention to screenwriting and producing full time. He wrote and directed his first short film, the award-winning Gone, in 2017.

Laurence is currently developing numerous projects for TeamAkers Productions, including The Jane Couch Story. He’s also writing a psychological comedy/drama based on D.C. Thompson characters with Emanata studios.

Suranne on future project with Vigil co-star Dougray Scott

Actress Suranne recently appeared on The One Show alongside her Vigil series 2 co-star Dougray Scott, too. The pair revealed they are working on another drama together, too.

Speaking to hosts Lauren Laverne and Roman Kemp on November 30, 2023, Suranne shared: “We’re coming together. We wanted to do something that reflected our more flamboyant and fun side, because that’s what we found we had [together]. We are working on something, but we’re just not allowed to say what at the moment.”

Scott added that the project is “awfully good”.

Speaking to the Guardian recently, Suranne admitted she set up her own company to avoid being typecast. She said: “I love doing comedy. I love doing musicals. That’s why we set up our own production company, because the roles I was getting were very similar to the successful shows that I’ve done [like Doctor Foster]. I guess that’s what happens.”

Vigil series 2 returns on Sunday, December 10, 2023 on BBC One at 9pm.

