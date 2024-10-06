Strictly continues tonight (Sunday, October 5), with viewers finding out who will be the next celebrity to leave the show.

However, the result for tonight’s show has already leaked online – and fans seem pretty happy.

Tasha and Aljaz topped the leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Strictly last night?

Last night’s edition of Strictly saw the celebs and their dance couples take on movie night.

Dressing up as some iconic movie characters, the celebs and their partners danced to famous movie tunes.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec topped the leaderboard with 34 points following their routine to Barbie’s ‘What Was I Made For?’.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu, and Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez all scored 33 points.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the leaderboard, Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones picked up just 15 points. They performed a samba to ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’ from The Little Mermaid.

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer didn’t fare much better, picking up 18 points for their cha-cha-cha to The Magnificent Seven.

Paul and Karen got 18 points (Credit: BBC)

Strictly result leaks ahead of tonight

As the results show is pre-recorded, the results of the dance-off have been leaked online today. We won’t be revealing the results here.

Reacting to the leak, fans of the show seemed relieved at who has been revealed to be leaving.

“Thank god for that,” one fan tweeted.

“Absolutely the right result this week,” another said.

“The correct result. It was the correct time for this couple to go home sadly,” a third wrote.

“I would like to thank the British public for getting it right for once,” another said.

The results will be officially announced in tonight’s result show.

Fans loved Punam and Gorka’s routine

Fans in tears over Dr Punam’s Bollywood-inspired dance

Last night’s show saw Dr Punam and Gorka perform a couple’s choice routine to Bole Chudiyan from the Bollywood movie, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Speaking in the VT before the dance, Dr Punam said that growing up “I never saw Indian girls dancing on mainstream television.

“So to be doing now, an Indian dance, on a platform like Strictly, it’s huge.”

Viewers at home were blown away by the performance, with many admitting it had left them in tears.

“I’m in tears. Punam and Gorka’s Bollywood-inspired dance was wonderful. It was fabulous,” one fan tweeted.

“Happy tears…amazing…Bollywood!!” another said.

“I am in floods of tears that was beautiful,” a third wrote.

Strictly airs tonight (Sunday, October 6) at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

