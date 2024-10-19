Strictly star Shayne Ward was previously left “embarrassed” after an X-rated tape of him was allegedly leaked online.

In 2016, a video of the actor, 39, best known for winning The X Factor and his Coronation Street stint, was released online, reportedly showing him pleasuring himself.

As a result, the shock video of Shayne – who is back on screens today (October 19) for Strictly Come Dancing – was said to have left him “hugely red-faced”.

The Strictly star was left ’embarrassed’ as a result of allegedly being catfished (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Shayne Ward had X-rated video leaked

The Sun claimed back in 2016 that a “years old” video of Shayne was leaked online. In the clip, Shayne can allegedly be seen pleasuring himself while speaking to a woman.

The video was reportedly made during his time on the War of the Worlds tour when he was single. Pictures and gifs of the video circulated online at the time, it was reported. It’s not known who recorded it, but a deleted Twitter account was said to be offering copies of the video for sale.

A source told The Sun in 2016: “This video is years old. Shayne was single at the time and it happened when he was on tour with War of the Worlds.”

The insider then went on: “He’s so embarrassed this has happened. The conversation between him and the supposed woman have left him hugely red-faced. He can’t believe anyone would do this. He thought it was a private chat and a one-off and only realised he had been catfished after the video emerged.”

Shayne’s reps had no comment at the time of the alleged leak.

Shayne is dancing with Nancy Xu on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Shayne Ward on Strictly

At the moment, Shayne is taking part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing. He is partnered with Nancy Xu.

During last weekend’s show on Saturday night (October 12), the pair performed a cha cha to Ain’t No Love (Ain’t No Use) by Sub Sub featuring Melanie Williams.

However, during the results show on Sunday (October 13) Shayne and Nancy ended up in the bottom two. The pair had to perform against Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk.

After their routines, the judges decided to send Nick and Luba home, meaning Shayne managed to make it through.

Watch Shayne on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday (October 19) at 6:25pm on BBC One.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Read more: Strictly star Shayne Ward suffers wedding setback as BBC show takes its toll

So what do you think of Shayne being catfished? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.