Strictly star Shayne Ward suffers wedding setback as BBC show takes its toll 

Strictly star Shayne Ward has revealed he’s had to put his wedding plans on hold due to him taking part in the glitzy BBC One show.

Singer and actor Shayne is one of many famous faces taking part in this year’s series of Strictly – and its latest results show airs today (October 13). Partnered with Nancy Xu, Shayne has gone down a treat with fans, showing off his impressive moves.

Away from the dance floor though, Shayne is engaged to Sophie Austin. However, any plans of them tying the knot are on hold.

Shayne has been with actress Sophie since 2016. Shayne and Sophie – who has appeared in the likes of Hollyoaks and Doctors – got engaged in December 2017.

A year prior, they welcomed their first child, daughter Willow May. In June 2022, Shayne and Sophie had a second child, a son named Reign Thomas Austin Ward.

However, it seems Strictly has thrown a spanner in the works for Shayne and Sophie’s upcoming nuptials.

Shayne Ward puts wedding on hold

“It’ll be happening,” Shayne told The Mirror recently. He added: “Sophie and I were actually looking at the end of this year, but we couldn’t because this incredible show happened.”

Shayne went on: “Strictly came along, and so we had to put the wedding on hold. I’ve joked that maybe we could do both together, and get married after the results show. But we have plenty of time.”

It’s not the first time Shayne and Sophie had to postpone their wedding. The pair previously had to move things around during the pandemic.

He previously told Lorraine Kelly: “We spoke about it and that was what was nice about it. Everything can wait, there is no rush. But we’re together for life and that is the main thing, we’re together regardless.”

