Strictly Come Dancing has been blasted over a performance by Madness during the results show at Blackpool on Sunday night (November 19).

Professional Strictly dancers Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Jowita Przystal, Gorka Marquez, Michelle Tsiakkas and Neil Jones took to the stage as the 1980s ska band performed their new song C’est La Vie.

But fans were left furious that they failed to play one of their old favourites instead, taking to social media to express their frustration.

Frustrated Strictly fans wanted Baggy Trousers

Many viewers hit out on Twitter, with one writing: “Madness yay! Oh wait… OMG what a crap song, of their entire brilliant stuff, they did this? Oh dear.”

“Oh now it’s Madness doing their new song. Can’t they just do an old song we all know!” another added. A third wrote: “Errrrrm could they not have done Baggy Trousers or something a bit more uplifting.”

Another fan said: “This new Madness song is dreadful #Strictly.” “Surely we need an old classic for Blackpool week guys?!” said another. “All the songs they could’ve picked and they did this?!” said another.

However, not everyone was left unimpressed. Others shared their delight to see the band on the BBC show, with one saying: “Gotta love a blast of Suggs and Madness on #Strictly.”

Another added: “I LOVE Madness – that’s it #Strictly.” Someone else wrote: “Love this new track by Madness. A song I hear all the time listening to Radio 2 in the week. A real bop.”

Eighth celebrity is eliminated

The results show also saw Angela Rippon being sent home after an intense dance-off against EastEnders star Bobby Brazier.

Angela was the eighth celebrity to be eliminated after falling to the bottom of the leaderboard with her partner Kai Widdrington. The pair had danced an American smooth at the iconic Tower Ballroom.

Craig Revel Horwood saved Bobby and his partner Dianne Buswell, while Motsi Mabuse also chose to save the pair.

Anton Du Beke went with Bobby and Dianne as well, meaning they were through to next week. Head judge Shirley Ballas agreed with her fellow judges, so it was a clean sweep.

Angela Rippon speaks about her Strictly journey

Taking to Instagram following the results, Angela said: “Well, what an adventure it has been. I’m not sure I have the words quite yet to describe just how incredible Strictly is but I am so proud to have made it to Blackpool week.

“Thank you all so much for your kind messages, comments and support over the past couple of months. It means the world to @kaiwidd and myself that so many of you have loved watching us dance and have voted for us each week.”

She added: “This is not the end of my Strictly journey as I will be joining the national tour @strictlycomedancinglive in the new year and I hope to meet as many of you as I can out on the road. But for now, it’s goodbye and thank you all once again.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday November 25 at 7.30pm, with the results show on Sunday November 26 at 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

