Claims that Strictly contestant Nigel Harman once enjoyed a fling with fellow EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite have resurfaced following his exit from the BBC show.

Nigel (read his ED! profile here), 50, married actress Lucy Liemann in 2011. They share a daughter together who was born the next year. He’s reported to have dated Tamzin back in 2003.

Lucy, also 50, and Nigel are believed to have first met when they both starred in Hotel Babylon. She appeared on the BBC drama in 2009, while Nigel played Sam Franklin in the fourth and final series.

Tamzin also played a lead role in Hotel Babylon, as general manager Rebecca Mitchell. But her character was only part of the show for the first two series.

However, while Nigel and Tamzin may be best known to soap fans for their roles as Dennis Rickman and Mel Owen respectively on EastEnders, they are believed to have met before Dennis even took a step into Albert Square.

Strictly star Nigel Harman ‘dated Tamzin in 2003’

Mel’s initial EastEnders run lasted between 1998 and 2002. Dennis, meanwhile, was killed off in 2005 after two years on the soap. So the two never crossed paths on the BBC soap.

Instead, it’s reported Nigel and Tamzin grew close after he appeared in a 2003 episode of Red Cap, an army drama in which Tamzin played Sgt Jo McDonagh.

Amid claims they were dating at the time, Tamzin recalled how the cast – often filming in Germany – had a tough schedule.

She is said to have previously recalled about time spent on set: “Red Cap took 17 weeks to film. I was being picked up at 5.30am and getting in quite late. And I had more scenes to learn for the morning. I was doing 18-hour days sometimes.”

They dated briefly – and were also snapped together by photographers outside her home – but their connection did not last.

In 2006 Tamzin married actor Tom Ellis, with whom she shares two children. They divorced in 2014. She’s now loved-up with partner Tom Child.

Nigel’s marriage to Hollywood star Lucy

Lucy, meanwhile, is perhaps best known for appearing in the likes of Agatha Raisin, Rev, The IT Crowd and Wild at Heart.

She also appeared in 2007 action flick The Bourne Ultimatum.

ED! has contacted representatives for Nigel Harman and Tamzin Outhwaite for comment.

