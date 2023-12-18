Strictly couple Tyler West and Molly Rainford have shared the news they have taken a huge step in their relationship after they bought a new flat together.

The former Strictly Come Dancing stars told Hello! that they’re not only moving in together, but committed to a mortgage, too!

“We’ve just bought our first home together. It’s mad to say that but when you know you know… it’s the right time,” Tyler said. Tyler added that he never “saw this coming” as Molly chipped in: “Everyone who meets us says it’s as though we’ve been together forever.”

Strictly news: Tyler West and Molly Rainford take huge step

The couple will move into their East London flat in the New Year following their first anniversary and their first Christmas as a couple. Tyler confessed of his EastEnders star girlfriend: “I had no idea where I needed to be, then there was Molly right in front of me.”

Despite meeting on Strictly, the duo didn’t have their first date until just before embarking on the Strictly Live Tour last January.

Tyler then said that he took a step forward and asked Molly on a date. “We snuck out the back of the hotel and went to a chicken spot. We had rum punch and spoke for hours,” he said.

Elsewhere, Molly admitted that she hid her relationship from everyone, however, later told Fleur East and Kai Widdrington that they were seeing each other. They responded with “we knew it”.

Molly confessed that for a week the two of them were “sneaking around” but everyone knew they liked each other.

The couple’s happy news comes after Tyler was supported by his girlfriend after his agent passed away.

Strictly secrets

Recently, Molly told The Mirror about what fans don’t see when watching Strictly at home. She said: “I don’t know if this is unique to Strictly but they have a warm-up guy for the audience. He tells a lot of jokes and wears a lot of sparkly blazers. ”

She continued: “It’s Just to keep everyone entertained while they’re waiting for us to get ready to go live, which is quite cool, and the song that they always play before is Sweet Caroline to get everyone singing.”

