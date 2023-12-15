Tyler West supported by girlfriend Molly Rainford after his agent dies

DJ Tyler West shared the heartbreaking news that his agent Seamus Lyte sadly passed away, with his EastEnders star girlfriend Molly Rainford offering her beau a shoulder to cry on.

The TV presenter and Strictly star, 27, took to his Instagram today (December 15) and shared a lengthy caption about his late agent.

He wrote: “Truly heartbroken. Words don’t come close.”

Tyler West supported by girlfriend Molly Rainford amid grief for agent

Tyler continued his tribute: “One of the best people I’ve ever known. Not just an agent, but family. Loving, caring, funny, the best. He decided to take a chance on a teenager from the estate and helped me grow into the man I am.

“Gave me everything in my world today, guided me like a father and help make dreams become a reality. From the UK to the States. The world deserves to know how special Seamus Lyte is. Things really can change in an instant and time is so precious, but I’m blessed to be part of his,” Tyler concluded.

Meanwhile, Tyler’s girlfriend Molly Rainford supported him and acknowledged his kind words for his agent. She wrote: “Such special words. I know his faith in you will stay with you always. Continue making him proud in everything you do. Here for you baby x.”

‘Sending big love’

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section to send their condolences.

One wrote: “Sending you so much love Tyler.” A second commented: “I met up with Seamus in LA many years ago. He was a lovely man. Sending you lots of love.” A a third added: “Lovely words bro. He touched so many hearts and will always be in ours.”

“What a wonderful man and I’m so sorry Ty. He’s always been one of your biggest champions and as your career continues to grow, just think of how proud he would be. Love you brother, RIP Seamus x,” said a fourth.

“Really sweet words, sorry to hear this. You have always spoken too highly of him, and can really see how much he means to you. Sending big love,” wrote a fifth.

It comes after Seamus shared a picture of Tyler in September on stage with his Strictly co-stars at the National Television Awards. He praised him for his hard work.

Tyler West announced that his agent passed away (Credit: Loose Women)

‘Molly is my world’

Tyler will surely appreciate the support of EastEnders star Molly, who he met while they both took part in Strictly 2022.

Back in August, he admitted: “Mols is wicked. She’s amazing, man.”

As he reflected on his love story with her, he told the Evening Standard “It’s something we dreamt of. She’s my world, [and] my best friend. It feels great that I’ve gone through an experience like [Strictly] with her and come out the other side.”

