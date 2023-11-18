As Strictly heads to Blackpool, pro dancer Karen Hauer has been hit with some troublesome news.

It’s been claimed her ex Jordan Wyn-Jones took a £60 engagement ring from his dad without permission – then proposed to Karen with it.

The dancing pro tied the knot with Jordan in June of last year. But last month, Karen was spotted without her wedding ring, sparking speculation that she and Jordan had split.

Now it’s been reported that Karen has given the ring back to Jordan – after claims it was never his to begin with.

Strictly news: ‘Karen returns engagement ring’

According to reports, Jordan proposed to Karen with a £60 H Samuel ring. Apparently the ring originally belonged to Jordan’s late mother, Anne – and was taken “without permission”.

His dad, Lee Williams, has alleged that Jordan took the ring without him knowing. What’s more, he only realised it had gone, when he saw Karen and Jordan’s wedding snaps. Lee did not attend their wedding.

He claimed to The Sun: “That’s it then – if she’s sent the ring back to him instead of me I’ll never see it again.” The dad went on to say how he can “totally see” where Karen is coming from and highlighted that she has done nothing wrong. He explained how, as far as she knows, the ring was hers as it was gifted to her.

Lee then revealed he was “grateful” Strictly star Karen had returned the heirloom to Jordan. But he’s still been left with a bitter taste in his mouth, claiming how the ring “actually belongs to me” and “it was taken from me without my permission”.

He added: “Jordan might be my son but he did not have the right to take anything from me without asking. It’s not about the money. It is purely sentimental value. Some things money can’t buy.”

Strictly star Karen and ex-Jordan

Dad-of-six Lee has also claimed Karen was the third woman Jordan had proposed to with the family ring. He claimed he bought the gold band with a single diamond for Anne 35 years ago.

The pair got engaged in Spain and married in 1989 before splitting in 2002. Anne remarried but at the age of 45, she died in 2003. Following her death, her second husband returned the ring to Lee.

He then kept the ring in a box in his bedroom. He presumed it was still there until he saw Karen wearing it in their wedding snaps for Hello! Magazine. Speaking with the mag at the time, Karen said: “Jordan proposed with his late mother’s ring. I know it meant the world to him for me to have it. We’ve since remodelled it together, so that it has the core of his mother’s ring, but also our flair added.”

