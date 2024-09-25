Strictly’s Kevin Clifton is ‘favourite’ to replace Craig Revel Horwood amid retirement speculation

Strictly star Kevin Clifton has graced the dance floor for many years. But could he fill the shoes of show icon Craig Revel Horwood behind the judging panel?

Well, since Craig hinted that he could be heading for retirement after his 60th birthday, bookies are making predictions about whether Kevin could take over!

Craig Revel Horwood has hinted at his plans to leave (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly star Kevin Clifton favourite to replace Craig Revel Horwood

According to OK!, a recent survey by bookmakers Betway found that Kevin leads the list of likely new judges.

Boasting odds of 7/1, the star might swap his dancing shoes for a judging panel in the near future. However, he isn’t the only star with judge-worthy potential. Pineapple Dance Studios star Louis Spence is a close second, with odds of 3/1, and Diversity’s Ashley Banjo came in third with odds of 5/1.

A string of other celebs also made the list of potentials. Strictly professionals Neil Jones and AJ Pritchard, actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, Rylan Clark and Stacey Dooley could also be in the running.

A spokesperson at Betway, Chad Yeomans, commented: “Craig Revel Horwood recently admitted that his dancing days are over but vowed he won’t be retiring anytime soon.

Kevin is allegedly at the top of the list to replace Craig (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Craig Revel Horwood on retirement

“However, the Strictly judge, who has been on the show since day one, will turn 60 next January, and if reaching that milestone causes a change of heart, we make former Strictly star Kevin Clifton the favourite to replace him!”

It comes after Craig hinted at his plans to leave once he reached a certain age. The British-Australian ballroom judge previously admitted he has plans to “hang up [his] shoes and enjoy life”.

In an interview with Best, he said: “I’m working hard while I can, especially as I love what I do. It keeps me on my toes, darlings! I’m now the same age as the late, great Len Goodman was when he first started – that’s scary, isn’t it?!”

