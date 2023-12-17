Strictly final: Fans fume as they accuse Cher of ‘miming’ during performance

Strictly fans accused singer Cher of miming through her performance during last night’s final (Saturday, December 16).

The 77-year-old was on the show to perform her new hit, DJ Play a Christmas song.

Cher performed on the show last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing final: Cher accused of miming

During last night’s Strictly final, Cher performed DJ Play a Christmas Song, her new single.

However, fans weren’t convinced that she was actually singing the song live – with many accusing her of miming.

“I like Cher a lot but why was she miming,” one fan wrote. “Cher’s miming, there’s no way she’s singing,” another said.

“Cher miming on strictly come dancing is absolutely criminal,” added a third. “I’ve never understood Cher’s voice tbh and she’s clearly not singing live,” said a fourth.

However, some fans were quick to brand the star’s performance “amazing”.

Cher was on the Graham Norton Show too (Credit: BBC)

Cher mimes during Graham Norton Show

This isn’t the first time that Cher has been accused of miming during a performance. The American singer was on the Graham Norton Show earlier this month – and performed the same song. However, she was accused of miming then too.

“Cher miming out of sync has got to be a new low for @TheGNShow,” one fan tweeted at the time.

“Blimey I love a bit of Cher but that was the worst miming I’ve seen in a long time. God love her,” another said.

“10/10 miming from Cher,” a third wrote.

Ellie and Vito won last night (Credit: BBC)

Ellie Leach was crowned winner of series 21

Last night saw Ellie and Vito Coppola take home the Glitterball trophy. The duo beat Bobby Brazier and West End star Layton Williams to the coveted prize.

“I genuinely cannot believe this,” Ellie told hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly after her name was announced.

She turned to Vito who was in tears: “For once you’re crying more than me, this is for you.” To which he responded: “I mean this is like the cherry on the cake. All the bruises and blisters.

“He also added that Ellie is Strictly and that she represents the show as a whole. “You are the diamond and are shining,” he continued.

The pair impressed the judges after they performed a Pasa Doble, their Showdance, and finally an American Smooth. They received a full 40 marks for the latter, as the judges gushed over the actress’ “growth.” They said she had “blossomed” in confidence during her time on the show.

Strictly returns on Christmas Day at 4.55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

