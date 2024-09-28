Strictly Come Dancing viewers exclaim ‘what are Tess and Claudia wearing?’ as the presenters rock theatre style outfits

Strictly Come Dancing is serving us another dose of glitz and glamour tonight, but this time, the celebs are dancing for your votes.

As always, Claudia and Tess have returned to our screens, lighting the way for the contestants whilst sporting some eye-catching ensembles.

This week, viewers have been left open-mouthed though, due to the hosting duo’s….wicked outfits.

Strictly Come Dancing viewers are left baffled of Tess and Claudia’s outfits

Strictly viewers flocked to social media to react as Tess and Claudia rocked contrasting outfits during tonight’s show. Tess stunned in a bright pink gown with a frilled bardot neckline and sparkling silver heels.

Strictly Come Dancing fans were baffled over Claudia and Tess’ outfits (Credit: BBC / Strictly Come Dancing)

Beside her, Claudia rocked a glittering dark green dress with long sleeves and an overall more formal appearance.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers couldn’t believe their eyes!

One penned: “Why are Claudia and Tess dressed like Elphaba and Glinda??”

Some viewers loved their homage (Credit: BBC / Strictly Come Dancing)

Another wrote: “Tess and Claudia channelling their inner Elphaba and Glinda for tonight’s episode.”

A third echoed: “Why are Tess and Claudia dressed as Glinda and Elphaba?”

Strictly viewers react

“Wtf are Tess and Claudia wearing,” remarked a third.

That’s right, viewers compared the pair to popular theatre duo, Glinda and Elphaba from the show, Wicked.

Glinda, the Good Witch of the South, famously sports pink and sparkles whilst Elphaba famously has green skin.

Meanwhile, some fans seemed impressed by their outfits. One said: “I love that Tess and Claudia have come dressed as Glinda and Elphaba.”

Another reacted: “Tess and Claudia look like Elphaba and Glinda. It’s kinda slaying.”

“Ohhh, a Wicked attire homage Tess and Claudia,” exclaimed a third.

Strictly Come Dancing’s results show airs Sunday at 7.15pm on BBC One.

