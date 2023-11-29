Strictly star Claudia Winkleman admits she never washes her pillows

Strictly star Claudia Winkleman has made a pretty gross personal hygiene admission during her radio programme recently.

The Strictly Come Dancing host told listeners of her Radio 2 show that she never washes her pillows. That’s right, never!

Notoriously chilled out Claudia had been chatting to traffic news reporter Sally Boazman on air when the pair got onto the subject of washing bed linen.

When Sally said she washed hers once every three days, Claudia replied: “Quite a lot of work. Once a week is absolutely fine.”

Claudia is a hit with the fans on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Claudia Winkleman on the ‘bugs’ in her pillows

But then she joked that she has “little animals and bugs” nestling in her pillows, adding: “They’ve got to live somewhere.”

Claudia even admitted that she “welcomes all” small creatures and once got “bugs in eyes” from her pillow.

And when a horrified Sally asked if Claudia ever washes her pillow, Claudia dropped quite the bombshell.

She joked: “What do you mean, the actual pillows? No, how do you do that?”

Turns out Claud isn’t so fussed about washing her pillows (Credit: BBC)

Claudia: ‘I go to bed with my make-up on’

The star, 51, certainly has a relaxed approach to personal hygiene. In the past, Claudia has admitted that she goes to sleep with a full face of makeup on.

She said: “I go to bed with my make-up on, it makes me have better dreams. Then I wake up, do the school run, have a nap, then I’ll shower and take my makeup off.

“With my hair, I don’t even dry it. If I’m pushing the boat out I might brush my fringe.”

Read more: Strictly fans go wild over ‘secret’ The Traitors teaser during live show: ‘An announcement is imminent’.

So how often do you wash your pillows? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyNews to share your thoughts.