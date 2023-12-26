Strictly Christmas special fans want Danny Cipriani to sign up for whole series

Strictly fans have demanded the BBC sign up Danny Cipriani for the whole series after he left everyone speechless with his skills during the Christmas special.

Danny, 36, surprised everyone as he and professional partner Jowita Przystał performed the cha cha cha to Kool & the Gang’s Celebration on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special on Christmas Day.

Fans want Danny Cipriani in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special: Fans want Danny Cipriano to be in the next series

The performance was a hit with the judges who gave it 37 out of 40. But it was Danny’s sleeveless Santa outfit that fans couldn’t help but comment on.

Even Motsi Mabuse couldn’t help herself as she said: “If I knew Santa looked like that I’d stay up all night.” Anton Du Beke added: “That was exceptional and overwhelming.”

I’m proper gutted he’s only in for one show! I need 13 whole weeks of him.

Viewers watching at home agreed. One said: “Can we have Danny Cipriani on the main #strictly show please in 2024? Can we have him partner with Jowita? They know how to raise the Christmas temperature.” A second commented: “Danny = the next #Strictly winner.” A third added: “Danny as Santa on #strictly needs to be back next year.”

“Danny Cipriani should come back for next season! Sign him up,” penned a fourth fan. “Great audition for the main show next year Danny Cipriani,” said another. “Petition for Danny to do a full series of #Strictly please,” said another. “I’m proper gutted he’s only in for one show! I need 13 whole weeks of him,” said another.

Taking part in this year’s festive edition of the show were Sally Nugent and Graziano Di Prima, Dan Snow and Nadiya Bychkova, Danny Cipriani and Jowita Przystał, Tillie Amartey and Neil Jones, Keisha Buchanan and Gorka Márquez and Jamie Borthwick and Nancy Xu.

Jamie and Nancy were named winners after bagging a perfect 40 for their impressive quickstep.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@victoriarosecipriani)

Rumours of Danny’s divorce surfaced in September

Elsewhere, Danny’s been in the news for his marriage split with wife Victoria. The marriage collapse came just two months after Danny released his autobiography, Who Am I?. In it, the sportsman revealed some shocking things which included confessions about his past sexual encounters.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the athlete wrote: “Victoria and I sat together this weekend and agreed to separate after four years of marriage. While we’ve had some wonderful times together. We’ve also recognised we’re on different journeys.

“Whilst this is sad news. It’s also a new chapter for us both to pursue our own happiness. I only wish the best for Victoria and her children,” he concluded his post.

Read more: Strictly Christmas Special: Danny Cipriani admits being paired with Jowita has been a ‘whirlwind’ experience

What do you think of this story? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.