Strictly saw Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell dance together for the fifth time last weekend.

Their performance moved the judges to tears – and viewers were in floods too!

Chris and Dianne performed a waltz (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell dance together

Saturday’s edition of Strictly saw Chris and Dianne perform a Waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The song choice had some special meaning to Chris, who is from Liverpool and is a big Liverpool FC fan.

Speaking in the VT, Chris said: “That song has probably put tingles down my spine and a tear in my eye more than any other song in my life.”

Dianne then added that while training, she could see the “emotion coming through” from Chris while listening to the song.

“This song has a special place in Chris’ heart, and I can see that already,” she then added.

Chris and Dianne’s performance made the judges emotional (Credit: BBC)

How Chris and Dianne got on

After his routine, fans spotted a sweet question Chris asked Dianne. He asked Dianne if he did okay.

Former Strictly contestant and TV presenter Dan Walker tweeted: “Chris asking Dianne ‘did I do ok?’ Yes fella… you absolutely smashed it up again.”

Fans were moved too, with one person saying: “I sobbed and sobbed when I watched this, I couldn’t help it.”

Another wrote: “When he asked her that I got a lump in my throat!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell)

In an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, Dianne and Chris spoke about the moving moment.

Chris admitted: “I didn’t realise the microphones would pick up what I was saying to you. I said, ‘Did I do good, Di?’ I didn’t know that would get picked up by the microphones and I was so embarrassed when I heard that back.

“I was mortified. ‘Did I do good, Mummy? Did I draw a good picture.'”

However, Dianne said: “It was very sweet Chris!”

Chris and Dianne got 35 points (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers in tears

Fans of the show were emotional on Saturday night over Chris and Dianne’s routine, with many confessing the routine had left them in tears.

“That was beautiful. Got a bit teary here!” one fan tweeted.

“Sobbing at Chris AGAIN,” another wrote. “Oh god Chris [crying emojis],” a third said.

“Just fabulous Chris. What an end! I have something in my eye,” another tweeted.

“Okay I’m crying. Well done Chris,” a fifth gushed.

