Strictly is known for its glitzy and glamorous outfits on the show and the 2024 series is no different.

However, the BBC dance show has come under fire from animal rights charity PETA over the use of feathers on some of the costumes.

According to reports, PETA’s vice president of corporate projects Yvonne Taylor has written a letter to the corporation over the Strictly outfits.

Strictly is known for its glitzy outfits (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly 2024

In the document, obtained and seen by The Sun, Yvonne reportedly writes: “Like many Brits, we love the dazzling dances Strictly Come Dancing brings to our screens. But we must spotlight one major concern: the series’ use of feathers.

“Real birds’ feathers are a product of extreme cruelty to animals and have no place on your dance floor. They are gory, not glamourous.”

She continues: “Industry use of other birds – like pheasants, parrots, and peacocks – is shrouded in secrecy, breeding black market activity.

“Live plucking, which is common, causes birds immense pain and sometimes fatal injuries.

The show has come under fire from PETA over feathers on costumes (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

“When you consider that factory farming birds to rob them of their plumes also increases the very real risk of a deadly bird flu pandemic, feathers are definitely something you don’t want to touch with a limbo stick!”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

However, Strictly isn’t the only entertainment show that has come under criticism.

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity has faced backlash over its use of critters in the series. The show sees thousands of creepy crawlies and other animals and reptiles in their Bushtucker trials.

I’m A Celebrity has also faced criticism from PETA (Credit: ITV)

PETA on I’m A Celebrity

In November 2022, PETA released a letter calling for I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec to step down.

“For too long, you have been complicit in cruelty to animals on the show, and it must end,” wrote PETA Vice President Elisa Allen at the time. “The longer you associate yourselves with this show, the more you send the message to viewers that you think animal abuse is not only acceptable but also entertaining.”

Meanwhile, ITV said in a statement in response: “As a production, we comply with all regional and national laws concerning the use of insects, animals and reptiles.

“Welfare and safety is always the primary priority on any of our programmes. At any Bushtucker trial that features animals, we have qualified and experienced animal handlers on site at all times.

“We inform the RSPCA NSW of all of our activities on the show and they have an open invitation to attend the site at any time.”

