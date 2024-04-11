Strictly 2024: 80s legend Toyah Wilcox says ‘yes’ to show after pal Angela Rippon’s ‘extraordinary’ stint last year

Toyah Wilcox has revealed she would love to appear on Strictly Come Dancing 2024 after watching her pal on the last series.

The music star shot to fame in the 1980s thanks to hits like It’s a Mystery and Thunder in the Mountains. And, over the years, she’s appeared in a slew of telly shows like Celebrity Mastermind, Splash! and The Chase.

But it turns out Toyah could be set to shimmy on the Strictly dance floor later this year…

The rock star has teased her stint on the show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Toyah Wilcox teases Strictly 2024 stint

In a new interview, Toyah shared how she watched last year’s series – which was won by Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola.

What’s more, she is good friends with Angela Rippon who appeared on the series too. And it seems seeing her “extraordinary” pal strut her stuff has inspired Toyah to want to do the same.

I’m friends with Angela Rippon and she was extraordinary.

When asked if she would like to sign up for the show she said: “Oh, God yeah. Well, I’d have to do it sooner rather than later, because I’m not gonna be able to move.” She added to The Mirror: “I’m friends with Angela Rippon and she was extraordinary.”

She said she was inspired by pal Angela from last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Toyah amazed by Angela Rippon on Strictly

The musician then noted the gruelling schedule the contestants have to adhere to including rehearsing 10 hours a day every day, as well as the two shows on Saturday.

Toyah was even invited to watch one of the Strictly live shows and she went. But watching the filming take place late in the evening, she was left thinking, could I do this?

She continued: “If I’m going to do it, it’s gonna have to happen within the next few years because I don’t think I’ll be able to move like that in two years time. But, you know, the whole world wants to do Strictly, I wouldn’t say no.”

Angela Rippon on Strictly

TV legend Angela Rippon was partnered with Kai Widdrington on last year’s series. The pair became firm favourites with viewers, as well as the judges. Sadly though, the pair became the eighth couple to get the boot from the show.

After Angela and her partner Kai ended up in the dance-off opposite Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell, the Come Dancing legend bid her goodbyes following an emotional American smooth to Tea For Two by Ella Fitzgerald.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Giovanni Pernice tells fans ‘don’t miss your chance’ as he shares tour dates with Anton Du Beke

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.