Star of The Jeremy Vine Show Storm Huntley announced live on air today (September 24) that she’s pregnant with her second child.

The Scottish presenter married the lead singer of The LaFontaines Kerr Okan in September 2021. The following July, she gave birth to their first child, son Otis.

Storm is pregnant with her second child (Credit: Channel 5)

Jeremy Vine star Storm Huntley announces she’s pregnant with second child

While showing off her growing bump, Storm revealed the exciting news to viewers. She said: “It’s happened again. I’m having another baby… So I am quite far along – 14 weeks. Normally you can say at 12 weeks.”

She also disclosed that she went for a scan yesterday, which was displayed on the screen.

While Storm has only just announced the news to the public, she admitted her neighbour already had their suspicions.

She said: “So that is little baby number two on its way. And second babies don’t mess about. I mean, they pop real quick. I have been showing like nobody’s business to the point where eight weeks pregnant, my neighbour stopped me and said, is Otis [Storm’s son] getting a little brother and a little sister.”

Storm showed off her baby bump (Credit: Channel 5)

‘So thrilled for you!’

Following the announcement, Storm shared a snapshot alongside her husband and son. While holding the photo of her baby scan, they posed in front of a bun in an oven.

“That’s Mint. Congratulations to you both,” one user wrote.

“Congratulations to you all! Otis is going to be a big brother! Exciting,” another person shared.

“Congrats,” TV star Kate Thornton remarked.

“Absolutely brilliant photo! Bloody love you guys, and so so thrilled for you!” a fourth commented.

“Brilliant news! Had a feeling this news was coming soon!” a fifth shared.

