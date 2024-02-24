Stephen Mulhern unveiled a very new bald look as Saturday Night Takeaway returned to ITV for a twentieth series on Saturday night (February 24).

The telly fave was on hand for the first Ant vs Dec challenge of the 2024 run. But far from the usual Stephen the fans know and love, Dr Stevil popped up on screen instead!

Stephen later revealed on social media he spent an hour and half in the make up chair “to look this good”.

And while viewers were taken aback by Stephen’s transformation, others admitted they found him “sexy” following his startling makeover.

How fans reacted to Stephen Mulhern on Saturday Night Takeaway

Several social media users congratulated Stephen online for the “brilliant” look.

“Just brilliant! You actually looked really good, Stephen,” one person tweeted at him.

Another agreed: “It’s a brilliant look Stephen.”

Stephen raised some laughs by joking he’d been told he resembled Masterchef star Gregg Wallace.

But many of those watching at home couldn’t get enough of the makeover.

“Dr Ste-vil will forever be haunting my dreams,” chuckled one fan on Twitter.

“Loving it! Hope you keep it for tomorrow night’s Dancing On Ice,” joked another.

And yet another added: “Scary but bald does suit you.”

Stephen Mulhern following his Dr Stevil makeover (Credit: Instagram)

‘You make it look sexy’

Meanwhile, other Stephen supporters went even further than suggesting it merely suited him.

One posted: “It’s bound to be an unpopular opinion but I thought it was rather sexy!”

Another admirer added: “Weirdly you pull it off you know, you make it look sexy.”

Loved it Stephen, it really suited you.

And someone else wrote: “Loved it Stephen, it really suited you. Bit sexy BUT I prefer you with hair.”

Others urged him to actually shave his head! One said: “You should’ve shaved it all off… bald actually suits you.”

Another tweeted: “Definitely think you should keep the bald look.”

