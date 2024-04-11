Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue leaves viewers divided as star ’emotional’ over reaction

Stacey Solomon debuted her new show, Renovation Rescue, on Channel 4 last night (April 10).

Viewers saw Stacey giving Enfield-based couple, Erick and Caroline, tips and tricks to help them transform their unfinished 1980s bungalow.

The couple were left with their bank accounts drained after builders abandoned their project and failed to deliver the makeover to a salvageable standard.

Stacey, of course, came equipped with her DIY knowledge and positive mindset to help the pair re-imagine their vision and eventually cross the finish line. However, some viewers were divided in their opinions about the show.

Sort Your Life Out’s Stacey Solomon debuts new show: Renovation Rescue

Blessing their detached home with a jaw-dropping extension decked out in a chic Japandi style, Stacey ensured Erick and Caroline’s dreams came true. Although the touching scenes went down a treat with some viewers, others were left unimpressed.

Evidently, there was an outpouring of reaction on social media, with plenty of Channel 4 watchers sharing their differing views.

One rather unkind viewer wrote: “I can’t believe they are taking building advice off a failed X Factor singer.”

Another disagreed: “Stacey you are one amazing lady, you have a heart of gold. I’ve absolutely loved watching your new show this evening.”

No real help from professionals or some money?!

A third questioned: “So they’ve been ripped off by builders and they just send in Stacey to tell them to just get on and do it themselves?! No real help from professionals or some money?!”

Whilst a fourth praised: “Stacey is so genuinely warm and compassionate. Love her.”

“Love your new programme Stacey. The bungalow was beautiful when finished,” chimed in a fifth.

Despite the varying feedback, Stacey took to social media to express her gratitude.

Stacey Solomon’s ’emotional’ reaction to Renovation Rescue feedback

Stacey wrote to her stories: “Thank you.

“I was very nervous today. It’s always scary doing something new.

“But me Joe and the kids (that didn’t fall asleep) watched the first Renovation Rescue tonight and I’m so proud. I’m now sitting here reading your messages and they are SO [bleep] nice it’s making me emotional.

“Thank you! I’m so grateful for your support and I’m SO SO happy you LOVE the show.”

Stacey Solomon returns to Renovation Rescue on April 17 at 9pm, on Channel 4.

