Stacey Solomon will soon host Renovation Rescue. The Sort Your Life Out host has reportedly been scouted for the UK version of the Reese Witherspoon produced programme.

Of course, Stacey is over the moon with the news and apparently could be about to “crack America”.

But how did Reese find Stace?

Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon will front Renovation Rescue (Credit: Sort Your Life Out / BBC / Optomen TV Ltd / Vincent Dolman)

Stacey Solomon set to front Renovation Rescue

In March, Stacey exclaimed to MailOnline: “How does she even know me? I still to this day don’t know how they found me.”

Because of her DIY success, Stacey then went on to theorise that perhaps some researchers had spotted her on Sort Your Life Out and encouraged the Hollywood actress to scout her.

Now, a source claims to the Mirror that Stacey’s new gig could help her reach new heights of stardom.

They explain: “Renovation shows are a mega business in America. There are entire channels dedicated to them.”

Because of this, the source went on to explain the popularity of British presenters in the UK. They highlighted just how much the US love Bake Off, helmed by Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood as well as other UK programmes like Grand Designs.

Stacey Solomon in for ‘stateside success’

In Renovation Rescue, Stacey will help people who have been abandoned by builders and give them a helping hand in re-designing their half-built homes.

Stacey has carved out a successful career as the queen of DIY TV.

The programme will air next Wednesday, April 10, on Channel 4.

An insider claims to the Mirror that Stacey could have what it takes to crack America. They claim: “Stacey has carved out a successful career as the queen of DIY TV on the BBC and Channel 4 bosses are delighted they’ve been able to get in on the action.

She has what it takes to crack America.

“They also believe she has what it takes to crack America.”

ED! has contacted reps for Stacey for comment.

Channel 4’s Senior Commissioning Editor Clemency Green said of the upcoming show: “Stacey has a natural talent for making a house a home.

“She is perfectly placed to show all of us that with a few clever tips, we can all have a go at DIY and make our homes beautiful on a budget.”

Could Stacey Solomon leave Sort Your Life Out behind and move to the US? (Credit: Sort Your Life Out / BBC / Optomen TV)

Sort Your Life Out wins Royal Television Society award

Sort Your Life Out has proved a major hit with BBC viewers. Consequently, Stacey’s show won the best factual award at the Royal Television Awards last month.

Following her win, Stacey gushed to social media: “We won. Our first-EVER award for Sort Your Life Out & my first-ever award for my own TV show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

“And it’s a @royaltelevisionsociety award!! WHAT. It’s only taken me 15 years. I don’t even know what to say. I definitely wasn’t ready for the speech.

“S.Y.L.O has such a huge place in my heart & there is nothing I love more than meeting people & being a part of changing their lives around. It is so special, and something I’ll never take for granted.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon shares plans to expand family with husband Joe Swash: ‘This’ll be us in 20 years’

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.