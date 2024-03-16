Bad news – a ton of TV shows have been taken off air tonight, including Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Armed with a cuppa (or glass of wine) and a cosy throw, there’s nothing better than Saturday night telly, right? From Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway to Gladiators, us Brits are spoilt for choice when it comes to what to watch on the box.

But this Saturday (March 16) things are looking a little different… and the footy and rugby are to blame! On both BBC One and ITV1, the Six Nations Rugby and the FA Cup will be showing their matches throughout the day, all the way from 11:30am to 10:30pm.

As a result, several of our favourite shows have been taken off the schedule – but when are they back on? And which shows have been moved?

Ant and Dec are not back on screens this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec fans set to miss their Saturday Night Takeaway fix

The Geordie lads’ much-loved show, Saturday Night Takeaway, kicked off a brand-new series last month.

But at the end of the show last Saturday (March 9), Ant and Dec was announced there would be no episode this weekend. Instead, fans of the ITV show will have to wait for a brand-new show.

Taking the place of SNT is the Six Nations Rugby match between England and France. It’s back March 23.

Bradley and Barney host Gladiators (Credit: BBC)

Gladiators

Last weekend, it was the first semi-final of Gladiators. But fans have got to wait an extra week to watch the next one.

Instead of Gladiators, hosted by Bradley and Barney Walsh, showing on BBC One, the FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester City and Newcastle United will be shown, with kick-off at 17:30.

This means we won’t see Gladiators back on our screens until Saturday March 23.

The show won’t be on screens tonight (Credit: ITV)

The 1% Club

Lee Mack’s quiz show, The 1% Club, recently kicked off its new series – but already, it’s been moved and rescheduled.

Fans hoping to watch the tense game show will be disappointed this Saturday night (March 16). Instead of The 1% Club, the Six Nations Rugby match between England and France will be showing on the channel.

It’s back next Saturday, too.

The BBC show is also taking a break (Credit: BBC)

The Weakest Link

BBC’s smash hit show The Weakest Link, hosted by Romesh Ranganathan, usually airs on the channel on from 7:50pm to 8:35pm. Last week, saw the likes of Helen Flanagan, Kaye Adams and Adam Pearson battle it out to take home cash for their chosen charity. Sadly though, fans will have to wait another week for the next episode.

Instead of The Weakest Link airing on Saturday (March 16) the FA Cup will be showing, followed by Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel at 7:40pm.

The rugby will be playing instead of the chat show (Credit: ITV)

The Jonathan Ross Show joins Saturday Night Takeaway on cancelled list

Everyone’s favourite telly presenter kicked off his chat show’s new series last month. So far, Jonathan, has chatted to celebs like Millie Bobby Brown and Raye.

This Saturday (March 16) though, the ITV show has been taken off the air. The Six Nations is taking its place, followed by the English Football League Highlights.

Anyone have any film recommendations?!

