Saturday Night Takeaway: Ring My Bell returns as viewers ‘start petition’ for spin-off series hosted by Stephen Mulhern

Ring My Bell returned to Saturday Night Takeaway tonight (March 2) and viewers absolutely loved it.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were back for the second episode in the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway tonight.

And, opening the show, they brought back fan-favourite game Ring My Bell.

This time around, Ring My Bell had a bit of a shake-up. Instead of one audience member’s video doorbell being hijacked by the show, two were, and so their neighbours had to go head-to-head to fetch the mystery item and shout “ring my bell”.

The segment nearly ended in disaster when one player got a little too close to the doorbell, almost sending it flying. But in the end three lots of £500 were given away.

And viewers at home were loving it.

Ring My Bell returns to Saturday Night Takeaway and fans are thrilled

“They should bring back Ring My Bell every week I love it!” said one. “The best kind of chaos – so glad it’s back,” said another.

Others went a step further, though, starting a petition for a full spin-off show.

Could be an idea for a spin-off like In For a Penny!

“Petition for a whole series of #RingMyBell,” said one. Another agreed and said: “I could watch a whole show of ring my bell!”

A third concurred and added: “I’d watch a whole show of Ring My Bell.” “#RingMyBell on #SaturdayNightTakeaway needs it’s own full show. This is exactly what Saturday night telly is all about,” another said.

‘Stephen Mulhern needs to make this a thing!’

Others had an idea of who could host it… None other than fan-favourite Stephen Mulhern!

“@StephenMulhern I want to start a petition for you to do a spin off of Ring My Bell you would rake in the ratings,” said one.

Another agreed and added: “@stephenmulhern this needs to be a thing!” A third then commented: “Could be an idea for a spin-off like In For a Penny!”

With Saturday Night Takeaway coming to an end after 20 series, there will soon be a vacant spot that needs filling…

