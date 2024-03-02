Declan Donnelly’s idyllic private life with devoted wife Ali – from meeting at work to his ‘lovely’ sunset proposal and two adorable kids

TV star Declan Donnelly might be one of the most famous people in the country but his life with his wife Ali Astall is still kept fairly under wraps given his high-profile status.

Here’s everything we know about their home life…

Ali was Declan’s manager before their relationship

Before forming a relationship, Declan had known Ali 10 years prior as she is a talent manager. Specifically, she had been working as Declan’s manager.

The pair got together in 2014 and got engaged really quickly in November of that year. When you know, you know, eh Dec!

Dec previously spoke about getting together with Ali. He said: “We always hung out. When she was single and I was single we’d go out for dinner on Valentine’s Day together. Last year we went out as a couple. It was a little strange because we’ve had a working relationship for so long.”

Declan and Ali got married in 2015 (Credit: Cover Images)

‘We watched the sunset go down’

During an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show, Declan revealed that he proposed to his wife in Australia, where I’m A Celebrity is filmed.

“It got to the last evening and we’d organised dinner on the beach. We went round to one side of the island, the only place on the island where you can see the sun set,” he said.

It got to the last evening and we had dinner on the beach. I did it there, it was lovely.

“We just went round and we watched the suns go down and I did it there, it was lovely.”

Declan Donnelly and wife Ali on their wedding day (Credit: Splash News)

Ali and Declan tied the knot at a rural 300-acre estate

Wasting no time, Ali and Declan exchanged vows the following year. They said “I do” at Matfen Hall, a rural 300-acre estate in Newcastle.

On his big day, Declan’s working partner, Ant McPartlin, was his best man. Fellow ITV stars including Holly Willoughby and Ben Shephard were also in attendance. Fearne Cotton, Marvin and Rochelle Humes, Phillip Schofield and Tess Daly were also there.

In photos shared to Instagram, Declan looked smart in a suit while Ali looked elegant in a white, silk couture wedding dress designed by Phillipa Lepley.

Declan and Ali have two children together (Credit: Cover Images)

Declan Donnelly and wife Ali started a family together

Three years after getting married, Declan and Ali revealed they were starting a family together in March 2018. Announcing the news via his Instagram page, Declan wanted to thank everyone for their “lovely messages”.

“The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it,” he wrote.

They welcomed a daughter, Isla Elizabeth Anne.

Writing in Ant and Dec’s book, Once Upon a Tyne, Dec said: “Becoming a dad has completely transformed me. At first, like all expectant parents, I didn’t truly understand how much it was going to change me. I just thought it was another little person coming to live in the house.

“It opened up a whole other side to me, a side I didn’t know existed. I felt a love that I didn’t realise it was possible to feel. Everything I do, every day, is for my daughter now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

Declan Donnelly and wife Ali welcome baby Jack

Four years later, shortly after the sudden death of the star’s brother, the couple had another child, a son named Jack Anthony Alphonsus Donnelly.

Announcing the news, Dec said: “Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light. He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister!:

Read more: Dec Donnelly makes family confession as he arrives in Australia for ‘stressful’ I’m A Celebrity

Catch Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway tonight (March 2) at 7pm on ITV1.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

What did you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know!