Saturday Night Takeaway host Declan Donnelly in slip of the tongue about ‘one-night stand’ with Holly Willoughby as she hosted I’m A Celeb

Saturday Night Takeaway host Declan Donnelly – of Ant and Dec fame – once misspoke during an interview, accidentally indicating he’d had a “one-night stand” with Holly Willoughby!

Dec, who hosts a new series Saturday Night Takeaway with his long-standing co-presenter Ant McPartlin beginning this weekend, partnered up with Hols to front I’m A Celebrity in 2018.

That switch happened as Ant was taking time away from TV following drink-driving incident earlier that year.

However, speaking with The Guardian in 2019, Dec was asked about whether he enjoyed working with Holly.

But Dec suffered a slip of the tongue while responding – and the interviewer claimed it was a ‘Freudian slip’!

Holly and Dec have been showbiz pals for years (Credit: YouTube)

Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby gaffe

ED! cannot confirm what subconscious feelings Dec may or may not have ever have felt. But we can certainly hazard a guess that both Dec and Holly have taken his accidental error in good humour!

Asked if he enjoyed working with Holly, Dec responded to the interviewer: “I did, yeah.”

He was also asked whether it had crossed his mind to stick with Holly as a co-host, rather than Ant.

She was brilliant. I loved it.

To which Dec replied: “Nooooah. She was brilliant. I loved it. But it was nice, it was one night…”

Dec was said to have stumbled over his words at this point, adding: “It was a one-night-stand!”

Giggling, Dec added: “I apologise. One series only.”

Whoops!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

Ant, meanwhile, likened Dec and their pal Holly working together as “like watching him with another man”.

He also admitted he was unable to watch them on screen together – with Dec laughing, although Ant was described as responding with “utter sincerity”.

Ant continued at the time: “You can understand why I couldn’t watch. It was too hard. But I wasn’t not watching it in a jealous or angry way. We’d seen a lot of each other before he flew away and I wished him nothing but the best, and I wanted the show to succeed.”

Read more: Saturday Night Takeaway hosts Ant and Dec address ‘speculation’ they’ve ‘slept together’

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is on ITV, Saturday February 24, at 7pm. The episode is repeated on ITV2, Sunday February 25, at 12.45pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.