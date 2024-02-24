Saturday Night Takeaway host Declan Donnelly in slip of the tongue about ‘one-night stand’ with Holly Willoughby as she hosted I’m A Celeb

Saturday Night Takeaway host Declan Donnelly – of Ant and Dec fame – once misspoke during an interview, accidentally indicating he’d had a “one-night stand” with Holly Willoughby!
Dec, who hosts a new series Saturday Night Takeaway with his long-standing co-presenter Ant McPartlin beginning this weekend, partnered up with Hols to front I’m A Celebrity in 2018.
That switch happened as Ant was taking time away from TV following drink-driving incident earlier that year.
However, speaking with The Guardian in 2019, Dec was asked about whether he enjoyed working with Holly.
But Dec suffered a slip of the tongue while responding – and the interviewer claimed it was a ‘Freudian slip’!
Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby gaffe
ED! cannot confirm what subconscious feelings Dec may or may not have ever have felt. But we can certainly hazard a guess that both Dec and Holly have taken his accidental error in good humour!
Asked if he enjoyed working with Holly, Dec responded to the interviewer: “I did, yeah.”
He was also asked whether it had crossed his mind to stick with Holly as a co-host, rather than Ant.
She was brilliant. I loved it.
To which Dec replied: “Nooooah. She was brilliant. I loved it. But it was nice, it was one night…”
Dec was said to have stumbled over his words at this point, adding: “It was a one-night-stand!”
Giggling, Dec added: “I apologise. One series only.”
Whoops!
Ant, meanwhile, likened Dec and their pal Holly working together as “like watching him with another man”.
He also admitted he was unable to watch them on screen together – with Dec laughing, although Ant was described as responding with “utter sincerity”.
Ant continued at the time: “You can understand why I couldn’t watch. It was too hard. But I wasn’t not watching it in a jealous or angry way. We’d seen a lot of each other before he flew away and I wished him nothing but the best, and I wanted the show to succeed.”
