Saturday Night Takeaway: Ant and Dec make Sam Thompson’s dreams come true in ‘heart-melting moment’

On last night’s Saturday Night Takeaway Ant and Dec made dreams come true for I’m A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson.

Pop band JLS were performing on the show and welcomed Sam to join them! He had the time of his life and it didn’t go unnoticed by viewers at home.

Sam gave it his all while singing with JLS (Credit: ITV)

Sam Thompson joins JLS on Saturday Night Takeaway

JLS were performing on the Sing-A-Long Live segment. Three viewers at home had to sing along with the boyband and fill in the missing word when there was a pause.

Before it all began, former I’m A Celebrity contestant Marvin Humes revealed: “We’ve got a little surprise halfway through the performance. Brace yourselves.”

After the sing-a-long part had stopped, Marvin announced: “It’s the moment that we… he… has been waiting for. He likes a little bit of left-right-up-down – for one night only, please welcome, your reigning King of the Jungle: Sam Thompson!”

Sam then jumped onto the stage, full of his usual trademark energy, and joined in with the singing. He had a solo part, knew all the moves and later revealed he’d had vocal coaching for it all!

Living his best life! (Credit: ITV)

When the showstopping performance ended, Dec asked him: “Have all your dreams come true?”

“Mate I’m the happiest I’ve been in my entire life! If 17-year-old me could see this, he would die, he would die!” Sam exploded.

Ant asked the boys: “What was he like as a fifth member? Was he any good?”

Aston Merrygold replied: “He was brilliant, he made the line-up, he’s coming on tour with us!” At which point Sam and the studio audience screamed with delight.

Sam had ‘the time of his life’ (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Those watching at home just loved having Sam perform with JLS.

“My heart just melted watching Sam perform with JLS on Saturday Night Takeaway,” declared one.

Another added: “Have watched Sam Thompson and JLS’s Saturday Night Takeaway performance so many times and it gets better every time. If ITV don’t make a documentary about Sam joining JLS on tour they’ll have dropped the ball. So infectiously good.”

“Sam Thompson singing with JLS is peak TV. And his mic was LIVE too,” agreed one more.

“I love that JLS bought Sam Thompson on to fulfill his dream to sing with them on Saturday Night Takeaway, it was amazing.Sam looks like he had the time of his life being the fifth member of JLS I loved it!” gushed a fourth.

Meanwhile, a fifth said: “Seeing Sam perform with JLS on Saturday Night Takeaway was so wholesome, he was bursting with happiness, what a moment!”

“Loved seeing JLS performing, we NEED more of this! I guarantee many people were singing along at home, and doing the moves. Sam Thompson is just in his element like that is pure happiness right there!!” shared one more.

Meanwhile, at for the End of the Show Show Ant and Dec performed with the Blue Man Group. However many felt JLS and Sam should have been the final performers, with one saying: “Sam Thompson and JLS should have done the End of the Show Show, these weird blue people did nothing but hurt my ears and make a [bleep] load of mess.”

“WTH is going on … they should have put JLS and Sam as the end of the show show not this [bleep].” agreed one more.

