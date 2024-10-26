Saturday Morning host James Martin previously shared how he “got in trouble” following an inadvertent trip to a sex shop.
The TV favourite – who is on his Saturday Morning show today (October 26) – made the saucy confession during an episode of the series back in 2017.
James was joined by Martine McCutcheon and chef Paul Ainsworth on the show. But things took a cheeky turn when the conversation somehow turned into the topic of sex shops…
James Martin makes saucy confession on Saturday Morning
On Saturday Morning, Martine spoke about her plan to make a return to music and recalled her early career. She said: “Music was the first thing that I ever did. I was signed to Polydor when I was 14.
“Then I was a bit of a washed up has been by the time that I was 17,” she laughed, before revealing: “And that’s when EastEnders came along.”
James then quizzed her: “Didn’t you get spotted as a sales assistant?” Martine confirmed: “I was working in Knickerbox. Do you remember Knickerbox?”
‘He walked into Ann Summers’
Looking sheepish, James insisted: “Didn’t go in it very often…” He then asked Paul: “Did you?” who replied: “No…”
James then admitted: “Mind you, I did get in trouble with him,” as he pointed to his adorable pet dog Ralph in the kitchen.
He explained: “When he was a puppy, he walked into Ann Summers on the King’s Road!”
But James’ guests were not buying it. Martine said: “Yeah, yeah, yeah, that’s your story,” unconvinced by his tale. She then laughed as she added: “Poor Ralph, getting the blame.”
James’ new flame
In other James Martin news, the TV chef is all loved-up with new girlfriend Kim Johnson. Earlier this year, they were pictured on a campsite enjoying a romantic break in France.
Prior to their trip, the couple were spotted arm-in-arm as they browsed the shops during an outing in London. We can neither confirm nor deny that the star was seen carrying a bag from Ann Summers…
