Saturday Morning host James Martin previously shared how he “got in trouble” following an inadvertent trip to a sex shop.

The TV favourite – who is on his Saturday Morning show today (October 26) – made the saucy confession during an episode of the series back in 2017.

James was joined by Martine McCutcheon and chef Paul Ainsworth on the show. But things took a cheeky turn when the conversation somehow turned into the topic of sex shops…

He made the confession on his show a few years ago (Credit: ITV)

James Martin makes saucy confession on Saturday Morning

On Saturday Morning, Martine spoke about her plan to make a return to music and recalled her early career. She said: “Music was the first thing that I ever did. I was signed to Polydor when I was 14.

“Then I was a bit of a washed up has been by the time that I was 17,” she laughed, before revealing: “And that’s when EastEnders came along.”

James then quizzed her: “Didn’t you get spotted as a sales assistant?” Martine confirmed: “I was working in Knickerbox. Do you remember Knickerbox?”

Martine McCutcheon didn’t believe James’ story (Credit: YouTube)

‘He walked into Ann Summers’

Looking sheepish, James insisted: “Didn’t go in it very often…” He then asked Paul: “Did you?” who replied: “No…”

James then admitted: “Mind you, I did get in trouble with him,” as he pointed to his adorable pet dog Ralph in the kitchen.

He explained: “When he was a puppy, he walked into Ann Summers on the King’s Road!”

But James’ guests were not buying it. Martine said: “Yeah, yeah, yeah, that’s your story,” unconvinced by his tale. She then laughed as she added: “Poor Ralph, getting the blame.”

James’ new flame

In other James Martin news, the TV chef is all loved-up with new girlfriend Kim Johnson. Earlier this year, they were pictured on a campsite enjoying a romantic break in France.

Prior to their trip, the couple were spotted arm-in-arm as they browsed the shops during an outing in London. We can neither confirm nor deny that the star was seen carrying a bag from Ann Summers…

James Martin’s Saturday Kitchen airs on Saturday (October 26) at 9:30am on ITV1.

Read more: James Martin admitted ‘it’s a wonder I’m still alive’ following childhood diet