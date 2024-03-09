Gladiators star Sabre hits back at cruel body-shaming comments: ‘Don’t get too bulky’

Gorgeous Sabre from Gladiators has clapped back at a cruel troll who body-shamed her.

The Scottish athlete, real name Sheli McCoy, has become a favourite on the new BBC One rebooted show Gladiators. Hosted by Bradley Walsh and son Barney, the iconic show has made a return to screens – and fans are loving it.

And one of the new Gladiators showing off their atheistic ability is Sabre – who has become a hit thanks to her top-notch skills and feisty attitude.

But recently, Sabre was forced to hit back at a rude troll – and told fans how “girls are here to smash every glass ceiling”.

Sabre is a firm-favourite on the show (Credit: BBC)

Sabre from Gladiators has last word with troll

Earlier this week, Sabre took to her Instagram – where she gives fans a look at her life away from the BBC show. She shared a snap to her Story of a follower who made an unwelcome remark about her body.

Appearing to reference Sabre’s muscle gain and gym routine, the troll said: “Don’t go too bulky.” Underneath the screenshot of the comment, Sabre replied: “If I’m too big, you’re too small. #WomenAreAthletesToo #UnapologeticallyAthletic.”

Gladiators 2024 star says ‘spread the word’

Fans were quick to rally around the Gladiators star after sharing the comment. She then uploaded a screenshot of a response and said “spread the word”.

She penned: “Spread the word. The girls are HERE and they are going to smash every glass ceiling ever placed above athletic women. Take up space, be the athlete you dream of being and never ever let the ‘Gazzas’ of the world back there slow your roll. #LetsGoGirls.”

Sabre from Gladiators was headhunted for the show (Credit: BBC)

Who is Sabre?

A keen sportswoman, Sabre, or Sheli, has competed in five British Weightlifting Championships events all over the world. She also ranked 104th out of more than 23,000 participants in the 35-39 category at last year’s CrossFit Games.

Also last year, she became the fourth-highest ranked athlete from the UK. This was when she set three new Scottish records in Olympic weightlifting at the Scottish Championships.

How did she get Gladiators 2024 job?

Sheli is one of 16 new Gladiators for the rebooted series. She was unveiled as Sabre on Channel 4’s daytime show Steph’s Packed Lunch in May last year.

During a Q&A with her Instagram followers, she was quizzed on how she got involved with the BBC show. She revealed: “I was found, headhunted and went through a challenging testing routine.”

Gladiators continues Saturday (March 9) at 5.50pm on BBC One.

