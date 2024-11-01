The One Show viewers slam show for letting Roman Kemp interview famous mum and dad Martin and Shirlie

The One Show viewers were not too impressed over Roman Kemp interviewing his famous mum and dad Martin and Shirlie.

Roman was back on hosting duties on Thursday (October 31), alongside Clara Amfo. Joining the pair on the famous sofa was none other than Roman’s parents, Martin and Shirlie.

But it seems fans were left raging at their screens, with the Beeb now at centre of a “nepotism” row among viewers.

Roman was back to host The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Roman Kemp interviews famous mum and dad on The One Show

Martin and Shirlie are no strangers to the limelight. Martin shot to fame in the band Spandau Ballet and has gone on to star in the likes of EastEnders and also Celebrity Big Brother.

While Shirlie is best known for being a part of Pepsi & Cola, two backing singers for Wham! back in the eighties.

Taking a leaf out of their book, son Roman has also carved a successful career in TV and showbiz.

Martin and Shirlie were interviewed on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Roman, Martin and Shirlie Kemp on The One Show

On Thursday (October 31) Martin and Shirlie joined their son on The One Show. The pair chatted about their upcoming appearance on a special episode of Interior Design Masters.

There were several references to their familial ties on the show. Clara introduced the pair: “Let’s say hello to Martin and Shirley Kemp AKA Roman’s parents – and Jake Shears!” She then said to Roman: “Look, sit up straight. You’re in the presence of your makers.”

However, viewers watching at home couldn’t help but get distracted by the BBC’s booking choice.

The One Show viewers slam Roman’s interview

Fuming, The One Show viewers slammed the decision to have Roman interview his parents on the programme.

“Tonight on The One Show, nepo kid Roman Kemp interviews his parents Martin and Shirlie at his workplace,” said one person.

Another chimed in: “Not Martin and Shirlie Kemp again, hat trick with Roman presenting too.”

A third also proclaimed: “All we’re missing is Gary and we’ve got the full set of Kemps. Jesus. This is just wrong.”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else then wrote: “Nepo Baby gets to interview parents. Wow great television.”

However, others gushed. One tweeted: “Mom and dad popped around, and Roman must have said I’m working. They must have said we’ll come with you.”

