GMB’s Susanna Reid shares concern over ‘losing’ co-host Richard Madeley

GMB co-host Susanna Reid voiced her fears over ‘losing’ fellow presenter Richard Madeley on the ITV breakfast show today.

Susanna and Richard returned to screens on Wednesday (June 11) morning with an agenda that included updates on civil unrest in Northern Ireland and Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ spending review.

But amid the latest news and weather reports, Susanna shared her concern for Richard’s wellbeing.

Richard Madeley was sitting next to Susanna Reid on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB today with Susanna Reid

That’s because Susanna – along with viewers – had noticed the former This Morning presenter may not have been on absolute top form.

It was remarked upon on social media how Richard didn’t sound like himself. And similarly, Susanna admitted she wondered whether Richard would be able to carry on.

At one point during the broadcast she said to him: “I’m a bit concerned we’re going to lose you through the programme,”

And while Richard seemed to play down there might be any issue, he knew immediately what his telly colleague was referring to.

Richard Madeley apology

“What, this thing?” he responded, indicating his throat. Indeed, that was indeed what Susanna had in mind, with the TV veteran sounding husky.

Attempting to reassure both Susanna and those watching at home, Richard insisted: “I think it’ll get stronger through the programme. That’s my prediction.”

Richard later revealed he’d been given honey and water to help with his symptoms – and noted he expected to feel much improved within hours.

If it’s annoying you, I’m really sorry.

He apologised: “If it’s annoying you, I’m really sorry. Tomorrow it’ll be better.”

Richard Madeley indicates his throat, the source of Susanna Reid’s concern (Credit: ITV)

How GMB viewers reacted to Richard Madeley today

Meanwhile, making their point on X, social media users pondered about whether Richard should have been replaced.

“Why on earth have you let Richard take the chair today when he can hardly talk?” one wrote. However, they also cheekily added: “Praying his voice goes completely and ideally never returns #GMB.”

“What’s wrong with his voice? It’s deeper and stranger than usual… still same dire content,” somebody else chipped in.

It was also claimed: “He’s ill, should have replaced him today.”

Richard Madeley sounds like Daddy Pig this morning #GMB pic.twitter.com/LExRIAgIvU — Dylan Loughran (@DylanDylan1909) June 11, 2025

“Richard Madeley sounds like Daddy Pig this morning #GMB,” quipped another observer.

And someone else also remarked on how the co-host sounded, reflecting: “Funnily enough Richard’s hoarse voice is the least annoying thing about him #GMB.”

What happened to Richard Madeley’s hand?

Richard’s issue with his throat follows his recent admission he injured his wrist walking along a pavement in France.

Wearing a cast, he opened up: “[The pavement] flipped up and it flipped me forward and I thought, am I going to win or will gravity win? And gravity won, and I hit the ground hard. So yeah, I’ve got a double fracture and we’ll see how it goes.”

