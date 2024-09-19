Richard Madeley tells Olly Murs ‘you make me sick’ during GMB interview today

Host of GMB Richard Madeley took a swipe at singer Olly Murs during Thursday morning’s (September 19) show.

Olly appeared on the show to promote his upcoming appearance on the BBC show Who Do You Think You Are?. In his episode, which will air later tonight, the former X Factor star finds out that performing runs in his family as his great-grandfather was a circus performer.

GMB host Richard Madeley swipes at Olly Murs live on air

While being introduced by GMB hosts Richard and Kate Garraway, Olly was welcomed by a VT including his musical achievements.

Kate made a light-hearted joke about Olly’s big hit Troublemaker, insisting he has to behave himself now that he’s a 40-year-old dad.

Olly expressed that he was excited to show his daughter his career from the start when she gets older. In the background, images of Olly and his family appeared on the screen.

“Look at you! You’ve got a beautiful baby, you’ve got a beautiful wife,” Richard responded.

“You look great, you’ve got a fantastic career, you’ve got a great back catalogue. You make me sick!”

While laughing, Olly responded: “I’ll take it!” Richard then added: “What I mean is, you must feel blessed sometimes.”

Olly Murs on dad ‘guilt’

After welcoming his daughter, Madison, in April, Olly told The Sun that the hardest thing he had to do was go out on tour straight away.

“I felt like I wasn’t actually present. I felt I didn’t have a connection with her and she was like, ‘who’s this guy?'” he confessed.

Admitting that he felt “guilty”, Olly revealed that when he’s at home, he makes sure to help his wife Amelia. “If she needs me to watch the baby for a bit, or pop down the shops, or make a high chair, that’s my job right now,” he added.

