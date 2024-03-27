Richard Arnold admits ‘still no ring’ as he gushes over relationship with long-term partner

Good Morning Britain’s Richard Arnold gave a rare glimpse into his relationship with his partner on the show today (March 27).

The 54-year-old presenter has been with partner Stuart for two decades but tends to keep their relationship pretty private, with not a single photo published of them together.

However, a discussion on same-sex marriage saw him open up and even discuss his own engagement plans.

Richard Arnold ‘waiting’ for ring from partner Stuart

With this Friday (March 29) being 10 years since the first same-sex marriage took place in the UK, Richard marked the “phenomenal” milestone on GMB.

He movingly reflected on the fact that he “could never have imagined” having the opportunity to marry a man when he was growing up, as co-host Susanna Reid agreed that it was a “universally good achievement”.

Still no ring on my finger.

“We’ve been together for 19 years now my partner and I, it feels like five minutes…,” he continued to gush, before adding: “…under water,” to laughs from his co-stars.

However, he went on to confirm that he and Stuart have no plans to tie the knot quite yet: “Still no ring on my finger, but I’m waiting,” he said.

‘Happy anniversary’

Not much is known about Richard’s partner, but he has let odd things slip.

In an interview with House Beautiful, he revealed that the pair live together in central London, where “green-fingered” Stuart spends a lot of time cultivating their garden. They also share a dog, a five-year-old cockerpoo called Clementine.

In 2020, as he returned to work at GMB after lockdown, Richard gave Stuart a lowkey but romantic shout out, wishing him a “Happy anniversary” on air.

That same year he also posted a picture of Clemmie on Instagram of a bunch of red roses and two red love heart balloons.

