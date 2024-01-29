Preposterous plot; too many ads; stupid characters: everything that’s wrong with Trigger Point series 2

Trigger Point is back with series 2, and it’s as absurd as the first series – here’s exactly why in my review.

It’s been two years since Vicky McClure was last on our screens as bomb disposal expert Lana Washington. And, in that time, TV viewers have been treated to some thought-provoking and compelling series such as The Tourist, The Capture, Boat Story, Happy Valley, and Malpractice.

All intelligent thrillers in their own right. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t expect every drama to be as excellent as Happy Valley. Sadly, that seems to have been a one-off. But Trigger Point just insults our intelligence, and I’m not okay with that.

Here’s everything that’s wrong with Trigger Point series 2. I could be all day, but I’ll try to keep it concise (unlike its plot).

***Warning: spoilers from episode 1 of Trigger Point series 2 ahead***

Trigger Point series 2 review: The plot is beyond preposterous

Listen, full disclaimer here, I’m not a bomb disposal expert. I make a living very much sat down. Naturally I have utmost admiration for those who put their lives on the line for us.

But… Even though I have no knowledge of bombs, I am quite sure the writers of Trigger Point don’t either. In episode 1 alone, Lana isn’t even back on active duty, when she is doing a talk in London.

Moments into her speech, she sees an explosion through the window – I kid you not! Talk about being in the right place, at the right time. Within seconds, Lana (did I say she wasn’t even on active duty?) climbs into her ‘Tellytubbie-at-a-funeral’ suit to diffuse a bomb. We’re not sure what the Met Police’s HR would say about Lana’s life insurance policy.

Said bomb was on a booby-trapped gate… But don’t worry – they were just able to cut a hole in the fence and walk around it. No problemo, that’s one to Lana and nil to the terrorists. As easy as making a brew. Only making a brew is more hazardous, as hot water is involved.

Viewers agreed, with one writing: “A massive explosion near to an explosives convention where the main protagonist, an explosives expert, is speaking. So far, so plausible #TriggerPoint.”

Another said: “Most unbelievable part of #TriggerPoint is Lana jumping straight back into bomb diffusing without so much as a return to work meeting after being off.”

A third added; “UNLESS WE GET THROUGH THIS BOOBYTRAPPED GATE THE FIRE WILL KILL EVERYONE AND DESTROY THE CITY. ‘Could you cut a hole in the fence?’ Phew.”

Is Lana the only bomb disposal expert in London?

Don’t worry viewers, every time there is a bomb threatening to go off, Lana will be there with her manicure scissors snipping away. We KNOW the main character won’t die, so there is no tension whatsoever.

She seems to be the only bomb disposal expert in London and, sadly, not even that good. If this were real, I’d be telling Londoners to start migrating right now.

As for her relationship with Thom Youngblood, this might be the silliest plot hole of all. What does she see in him for goodness sakes? Anybody else flabbergasted by Thom bouncing around the car park full of bombs like Julie Andrews skipping up a hill in the Sound of Music? What an idiot. He should lose his job immediately.

I can’t have been the only one really hoping he died in episode 1, can I?

I like Vicky McClure, I really do. Ever since she played Lol in This is England, I’ve had a soft spot for her. But this? It’s no Line of Duty, and I’m begging her to refuse a series 3.

Trigger Point series 2 review: The ad breaks kill the tension

Anyone watching Trigger Point series 2 on ITV1 will know that it’s painfully slow. Within minutes there’s an ad break – just as something dramatic is happening.

The ad breaks kill all the tension.

Also, the sound is so bad, the nation was pumping up the volume all episode, only to be startled out of their wits when the ad breaks came on at full volume. Sort it out ITV!

Three cheers to the death of John Hudson

Yep, John Hudson (Kris Hitchen) met a sticky end just moments after being a dick to Lana, and I was dry-eyed.

But like me, many viewers wondered what the HELL he was doing working for the Met Police still. Viewers know that he was caught doing some very shady dealing in the first series.

One incredulous viewer said: “Sorry but how is that John still employed as a bomb expert for the met? Wasn’t he part of a right wing terrorist group in the last season telling them how to build bombs?”

Another agreed, typing: “Probation? How the hell can he be let back? #Triggerpoint.”

A third added: “Why would you bring back the racist officer that tried to blow up London from the first series, and not only that give him his old job back? I get he’s trying to redeem himself but wtf!?”

Reader, I couldn’t agree more. Obviously they just wanted to kill him, as it’s the formula that worked in series 1 with the death of Nut. Lazy writing!

Trigger Point series 2 should never have been recommissioned

Trigger Point series 1 aired in February 2022. At the time, we called it out for being far-fetched with dialogue as wooden as a park bench.

Even Vicky was forced to defend the series when viewers begged ITV not to renew it. At the time, Vicky said: “Rude comments are like a cold chocolate brownie… disappointing, still eat it but quickly forgotten.”

The actress added: “Warm chocolate brownies are the best… as are warm comments!”

It’s nothing personal Vicky, we’d watch you in anything. But Trigger Point 2 should never have been commissioned. It’s laughably bad. And expensive, too.

I would rather ITV spend their money on another series of Bodyguard, or on reuniting the cast of Line of Duty. Many viewers agreed.

One tweeted: “Why did they renew this crap for a season 2?”

Another said: “Trigger Point has a poorly written plot, is full of plot holes and characters doing stupid things. The bombs are ridiculously complex, all have ‘trigger’ after trigger. Bilge.”

A third added: “How did this rubbish get a second series commissioned?”

“This is pathetic,” said one more. “Do they only have one disposal expert in the UK? And her past record ain’t good either. Let’s try make it real #TriggerPoint.”

Another fumed: “#TriggerPoint is some of the most far-fetched, woefully-scripted toss I’ve had the misfortune of encountering.”

Others called is “absolute dross”, “bollocks” and “shite TV”. ITV, are you listening?

Trigger Point continues on Sundays at 9pm on ITV1. Series 1 and 2 are available to watch on ITVX.

