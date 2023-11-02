In the latest Phillip Schofield news, pal Vanessa Feltz has spoken out on him joining this year’s I’m A Celebrity….

Phillip has been linked with the iconic ITV reality show ever since his shock exit from This Morning. The TV star stepped down from the show, and walked away from ITV completely, when he admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger member of staff.

And with I’m A Celeb around the corner, it’s been rumoured Phillip could be making an appearance. However, his long-time pal Vanessa Feltz has since shared her thoughts on the rumours.

The former This Morning star has been rumoured to appear on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield news: Pal speaks out on I’m A Celeb rumours

Rumours have already begun swirling as to who could join the new I’m A Celeb 2023 line-up. Some reckon Phillip could make his first major return to telly since the scandal on the ITV show.

And on Wednesday (October 1), This Morning star Vanessa shared her thoughts on the rumours. When asked by OK! If she’s heard the speculation, she replied: “I don’t know anything about it at all. I would be absolutely flabbergasted if that were true.”

Former politician Nigel Farage is another famous face that has been linked to the new I’m A Celeb series. And Vanessa has claimed he is “much” more likely to head into the jungle rather than her pal. “Philip Schofield, I would say put your money on him going nowhere near the place,” she said.

Vanessa has shared her thoughts on Phillip joining I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield to appear on Celeb Big Brother?

But Phillip’s telly comeback rumours don’t end there. He has also been linked to appear on Celebrity Big Brother – when the show makes a comeback.

However Vanessa reckons that won’t be happening anytime soon either. She explained: “I wouldn’t put any money on that either. I think absolutely not to both of those.”

Martin Lewis ‘to replace’ Phillip

In other Phillip news, it’s been claimed Martin Lewis has been tipped to replace Phillip on This Morning. According to OLBG, Martin Lewis is going to be the next permanent host of This Morning. They currently have the 51-year-old at 20/1 for the role.

Martin is no stranger to hosting TV shows. As well as hosting his own show on ITV, he has also, on occasion, hosted Good Morning Britain too.

