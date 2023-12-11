Phillip Schofield in a ‘very bad place’, pal claims as a TV return is ruled out

In Phillip Schofield news, the former This Morning host will not return to our TV screens anytime soon following their report into his affair, it has been claimed.

After several decades of working with ITV, the 61-year-old announced he would leave the network completely in May. In his statement, Phillip admitted to having an affair with a much younger colleague and lied about the relationship to ITV and his friends and family.

He described the relationship as “unwise” but “not illegal”.

Phillip quit ITV earlier this year after an affair with a younger colleague (Credit: YouTube)

Phillip is ‘continuing to recover’ from the scandal

Since becoming a hot topic and making constant headlines, Phillip has kept a low profile since stepping down from his job. According to reports, Phillip has spent a lot of time at his home in London ever since the scandal unfolded.

The former This Morning host is reported to be in a “very bad place” and was dreading the outcome of the review.

“Phillip isn’t returning anywhere, he has been in a really bad place since he decided to tell the truth and resign from his job. He has got himself into a cocoon and he is continuing to recover. He has had the report hanging over his head for a long time,” a friend told The Mail On Sunday.

“It has been a thing of dread for him.”

Phillip’s reps declined to comment when approached by ED.

Phillip has kept a low profile since stepping down from his job (Credit: YouTube)

Phillip ‘reluctantly declined’ to participate in the investigation

ITV’s external review into This Morning was released last week on Thursday (December 7). Phillip “reluctantly declined” and did not take part in the external investigation. According to a report, this was due to “the risk to his health.” The review was conducted by lawyer Jane Mulcahy KC.

Following the investigation, Phillip is said to be ready to “build a life” again. The father-of-two is looking to find some enjoyment away from the limelight.

