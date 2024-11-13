Fans of Strictly Come Dancing believe Pete Wicks could be in “big trouble” ahead of his Blackpool performance this weekend.

The former TOWIE star, who is paired with Jowita Przystal, performed a Couple’s Choice to Nicotine Dolls’ cover of Tina Turner’s The Best last Saturday (November 9). The pair received a score of 36 out of 40 and head judge Shirley Ballas awarded Pete his first 10.

Pete and Jowita have yet to land in the bottom two due to always being saved by the public. That said, viewers can’t help but think his days could be numbered this week.

Pete received his first 10 of the series last week (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Pete Wicks’ Cha Cha Cha song choice a ‘set up’

While making his Blackpool debut, Pete will perform a Cha Cha Cha to Right Said Fred’s I’m Too Sexy. The camp song from 1991, which topped the US charts at the time, has fans disappointed, believing Pete could be being “set up”.

“Oh, Pete has been stitched up,” one user insisted.

I actually feel sorry for him.

“Pete is being set up to fail in Blackpool. being given the most technical Latin dance to I’m Too Sexy by Right Said Fred. I actually feel sorry for him,” another person shared.

“Cha cha cha to I’m Too Sexy for Pete and Jowita? Oh no,” a third remarked with a sad face emoji.

“I’m actually really looking forward to Pete. Yes, he’s being set up and is likely to go out, but it sounds like a fun routine to me, and he can be proud of how far he’s come,” a fourth remarked.

“Pete deserves better than to be moulded into the comedy act, which is what this track will do. I’m enjoying him learn and grow in confidence. I hope that’s not all being thrown away for the sake of manufacturing an ‘iconic Blackpool’ performance,” a fifth wrote.

Fans think Pete is being ‘set up’ (Credit: BBC)

‘It’s gonna be all about the fun’

Following last weekend’s performance, which was an emotional tribute to Pete’s nan, he opened up about how “humbled” he felt by everyone’s support. Before announcing this weekend’s song choice, Pete teased his next dance would be “fun”.

“I am beyond grateful to Jowita and Arduino for helping me through the last week,” he wrote on Instagram on Sunday (November 10).

“Next week we are bringing fun, it’s gonna be all about the fun. The support I’ve had since the start of this show is wild and no words will ever be enough but genuinely THANK YOU.”

