Paul Sinha shares his ‘worries’ over TV future: ‘If I become more cognitively disabled, The Chase is out of the question’

The Chase star Paul Sinha appeared on Loose Women today (April 17), sharing an update on his Parkinson’s battle with the ladies.

Paul was diagnosed with the neurological condition in 2019. He realised that he had Parkinson’s after suffering from a frozen shoulder, and searching online for links to the illness.

Following his diagnosis, Paul has been open about how he’s doing. And today, the Chaser told the Loose Women how he’s managing his symptoms.

‘I feel lucky I don’t do a 9-to-5’

The ladies asked The Chase star how he mangages in his day-to-day life following his diagnosis, with the quizzer revealing that he wasn’t on the show because anything had changed with his health.

Instead, he was there to raise awareness as part of Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

If I become more cognitively disabled, those things are out of the question for me.

“Nothing’s dramatic,” he shared. “The reason I’m here isn’t because I’ve had a major change in my lifestyle or any major news – you just get on with it. You know it’s there and you learn to adapt.”

Speaking about the progression of the condition, he then added: “I feel lucky that I don’t do a 9-to-5, that I’m self-employed and an entertainer. It means I can plan my schedule each day around what I’m doing. So if I’m busy in the evening, I try and make sure I’m fully rested in the afternoon. You facilitate your sleep around your schedule. And I think that’s important to be proactive and knowing and to work out your timetable.”

The Chase star Paul Sinha on ‘worries’ as Parkinson’s progresses

Paul then explained that he always completes a speed quiz at 6pm every day. “It does mean I always make sure I take my second tablets an hour before, to make sure that my speed is okay,” he said.

Loose Women anchor Kaye Adams then asked Paul: “Is that what you worry about, brain function?”

“It’s something that is always on my mind because my brain is my tool,” he said.

“If I become more physically disabled, I’ll still be able to do The Chase and stand-up comedy. If I become more cognitively disabled, those things are out of the question for me.”

Heartbreaking health update

Paul then shared one thing that has changed due to his illness, though.

“My thing is slowness,” he said. “I’ve got to sit down on the bed to put my trousers on, this is a new thing for me,” he shared in an update. “I used to be able to put my trousers on standing up.”

However, Paul made the panel chuckle as he admitted: “I’m lucky enough to have a devoted husband, Oliver, who makes sure I look hot when I’m on TV.”

