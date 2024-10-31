Today’s Loose Women was helmed by Kaye Adams who, along with her fellow co-hosts, explored a variety of topics – including a discussion about Nadia Sawalha’s experience with her husband’s addiction battle.

However, partway through, Kaye had to abruptly leave the set, with some viewers sharing they were very concerned.

Kaye Adams had to flee the set of Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Kaye Adams dashes from Loose Women set

Presenter Kaye Adams was joined by Olivia Attwood, Nadia Sawalha and Denise Welch today (October 31), where they discussed Nadia’s husband Mark Adderley and his celebration of being sober for 20 years.

Nadia candidly admitted that her marriage almost broke down due to his addiction. Fortunately, she and Mark managed to work through it and Mark has been sober for two decades.

Nadia’s poignant reflection had the studio audience hung on every word, before they were quickly distracted by Kaye’s dash from her chair.

Nadia opened up about her husband’s sobriety journey (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today: Nadia’s concerns for Kaye Adams

Fighting back a relentless cough, Nadia soon noticed that her panelist pal was struggling.

In the middle of the emotional discussion, Nadia paused and asked Kaye: “Are you alright? Do you want some water?” Before adding: “She’s got a tickle.”

Poor old Kaye, get the woman a Strepsil!

Kaye was then seen fleeing the set of the live show. However, the studio audience and viewers could hear the sound of Kaye coughing off camera.

Nadia later remarked: “Kaye’s struggling, she’s choked up.”

Kaye had to leave the set midway through the show (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Evidently, viewers were worried by Kaye’s dash off camera, with one writing to social media: “Poor old Kaye, get the woman a Strepsil!”

Another penned: “Kaye trying not to kill this emotional segment.” A third added: “Where did she go?” “What has happened with Kaye?” questioned another.

Thankfully, Kaye did return to the set and was met with rapturous applause from the audience, who were obviously glad she was alright. She did issue an apology to her panelists and viewers, though.

“Sorry to just pop into this conversation again, I’m really sorry about that,” she said as she returned.

Kaye definitely needs some cough sweets on hand, next time!

