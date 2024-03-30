Paul O’Grady fans struggle to watch ITV’s Life and Death of Lily Savage tribute: ‘I’m already an emotional wreck’

Paul O’Grady tribute show The Life and Death of Lily Savage aired last night (March 29) on ITV1 and it left viewers sobbing.

The show charted Paul‘s rise to fame as the much-loved Lily and followed his decision to retire Lily and make a name for himself as himself.

His story was told by friends, family and colleagues who knew him best and viewers decided that it was a “beautifully made” piece of television that left many sobbing.

The life of Paul of Grady was celebrated in The Life and Death of Lily Savage last night (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady celebrated in The Life and Death of Lily Savage

One year on from his sudden death, ITV1 celebrated Paul’s life and that of his alter ego with a special tribute show.

It featured appearances from Richard Madeley, Alan Carr and Paul O’Grady’s daughter Sharon.

And, as viewers settled down to watch the show, one thing was very clear – Paul is very much loved and missed.

Viewers react

One viewer said: “I’m not emotionally stable enough to watch the Paul O’Grady thing tonight. I don’t think I ever will be to be honest. I grew up watching him.” Another agreed: “I can’t cope with this Lily Savage documentary.” A third added: “4 minutes into the Life and Death of Lily Savage and I’m already an emotional wreck.”

That was absolutely wonderful, beautifully made.

Another, like many watching, shared their mixed emotions. “Laughing and shedding a tear. God, I miss Lily Savage. From the old days on a Thursday night at the Vauxhall Tavern, then a complete flea pit, to mainstream mania. Lily and Paul O’Grady. Very much missed. Both of them.”

Another viewer revealed they were feeling much the same: “What a force of nature from Birkenhead to the bright lights of entertainment. He is so missed. I laughed, l cried.”

“That was absolutely wonderful, beautifully made. The world is less bright without Paul O’Grady,” said another. “Thought #ITV paid fitting tribute to Paul O’Grady in The Life and Death of Lily Savage. Gone far too soon but fabulous to watch that acerbic tongue, wicked humour and wondrous wit in fine fettle again. Much missed,” said another.

Paul’s daughter Sharon was among those who took part in the show (Credit: ITV)

‘You do have to ignore Richard Madeley’

However, there was on complaint about the show… The fact that Richard Madeley made more than one appearance!

“Lily Savage is on ITV, it’s absolutely wonderful to see Paul’s career celebrated. But you do have to ignore Richard Madeley opening his mouth every so often,” quipped one.

