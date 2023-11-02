Oti Mabuse will make a surprise return on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend after revealing she’s pregnant back in August.

The Strictly pro, 33, returned to Strictly for its spin-off show, Strictly: It Takes Two and even got up and danced for viewers.

Speaking to Janette Manrara, Oti revealed: “It’s been a minute.” Her former co-star Janette was happy to see her and even congratulated Oti, who is expecting her first child with her husband Marius Lepore.

Janette asked: “First of all, congratulations! How are you feeling?” To which Oti replied: “Good, now. I was tired earlier on but then hair and make-up did their thing. I feel great now.”

Oti Mabuse made an appearance on Strictly It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Oti Mabuse on Strictly

Her appearance on the show comes after Oti opened up about her pregnancy struggle. The star admitted she was diagnosed with symphysis pubis dysfunction.

Oti has returned to Strictly ahead of this weekend’s group dance number. It will be a “celebration of African styles in dance.”

Janette asked Oti what the “best thing” about having this dance performance was on a show like Strictly. She also confessed that she always wanted a dance number that represented her.

While the dance star explained Strictly “embraced” all forms of dancing, she admitted she often asked: “When are we going to Africa?”

I think Strictly is a show that embraces all forms of dancing. When I was on it I wished there was a dance like this. We were in Cuba, we were in Italy, we were in Paris, but I was like when are we going to Africa?

Meanwhile, Oti said she was so glad she was allowed to create a number like this. She confessed “JoJo” – aka Johannes Radebe – would “feel like himself” whilst performing.

Oti Mabuse revealed there’s no rules in African style dancing (Credit: BBC)

“And so I was like I’d love dance that would represent me. Especially JoJo where he can feel himself. And do stuff we would do at home and have fun,” she said.

The inspiration for the dance routine was Africa

Since the dance star confessed the inspiration behind the number, Janette was intrigued by what the storyline was of it was all about. Oti said: “Well, it started off in the safari, in the bushes. And then we were like let’s just modernise it a bit. It’s a festival. A festival of dance that would be Africa. So many styles of dance that we have.”

She added that she always had a “connection with home” and admitted that people may have seen it through her choice of dances.

“I was very lucky to bring myself and my home to Strictly. And it was welcomed with open arms and to be able to do that with a group dance I was like yeah. So those dances for me I loved to see them kind of in that original state. And honestly, the pros are so amazing because I said to them there are no rules. Just go mad,” she concluded.

