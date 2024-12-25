Star of Doctor Who Nicola Coughlan sets the record straight about her rumoured relationship with her Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton.

Since pursuing their roles as Bridgerton‘s lead characters Colin and Penelope, the talented actors have proven that their on-screen chemistry is more than believable. Especially since fans have speculated whether they’re also a couple in real life.

Nicola and Bridgerton co-star Luke are very close (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nicola Coughlan says she and Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton ‘truly love each other’

While viewers have hoped for Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s relationship to be the real thing, a source told People Magazine that they are nothing more than “just friends” who are “supportive co-stars for each other”.

Despite an inside source clearing up the rumours, Nicola herself also set the record straight at the premiere for Bridgerton.

“We think it’s really sweet, I think because we truly love each other, you know what I mean?” she told Extra.

“He is a really special person in my life, and I got to do this experience with him. I’ll never get to do something like this again, on this scale. Like are you kidding me? Like, we’re here in New York City, having our premiere. So it’s so nice having such a lovely friend that I can do all this with,” Nicola continued.

And even though some may find kissing scenes awkward, Nicola revealed to she found it comfortable due to her strong friendship with Luke.

“We would be like, in between scenes, and they were like, ‘Do you wanna get up and put your clothes on?’ We’re like, ‘We’ll just chill here.’ Like, in under the blankets. But then we have the advantage of knowing each other for years,” she said.

Nicola says she and Luke are just good friends (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nicola’s relationship status

As of this writing, it appears Nicola is currently single.

While talking to Marie Claire last year, she opened up about what she believes is the difference is between dating in the Regency era to now.

“I think nowadays they smell better. That’s what I always think about the past…we think of it as so romantic and lovely, but then there was no personal hygiene,” she insisted.

“[It’s] good because we have a choice now, but then there’s that thing of the paradox of choice. We have too much choice, it’s not good. So, there’s probably good and bad things for both.”

