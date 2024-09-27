My Mum, Your Dad viewers slam final episode and question genuineness of the connections as series finale ‘flops’

My Mum, Your Dad returned for the final time in series two, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats as they awaited the kids verdict and discovered whether the parents’ relationships go the distance…

However, some fans were less than impressed with the series finale – with some pointing out the lack of progression between the mums and dads.

ITV viewers even took to social media to share their disappointment….

The My Mum, Your Dad kids made their final verdict (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to My Mum, Your Dad

Sharing their unimpressed reactions My Mum, Your Dad fans explained that they felt the couples wouldn’t last and that the show hadn’t had the same impact series 1 of the programme had.

One fumed: “This series flopped on the romance front…1 decent outcome..1 weird false & loads of friends.” [sic]

Another complained: “The show needs to be one week longer!!”

“Had to turn My Mum Your Dad off, it’s so boring. Is it just me? How long can they drag this out,” said another.

“I’m sadly finding this episode quite boring,” criticised a fourth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Mum Your Dad UK (@mymumyourdaduk)

“Jenny and Danny have a real connection, but the others are just fake, and awkward to watch,” remarked another.

Meanwhile, other viewers praised the programme and shared their emotional reactions to the second series coming to an end.

One penned: “I am not emotionally ready for this to be over.”

Another said: “Gutted it’s coming to the end.”

Vicky and David enjoyed a hot air balloon ride for their final date (Credit: ITV)

A third praised: “Gonna miss this. The best series.”

“Good on the couples still together all the best to the people who didn’t find love but has a soul mate out there for the,” chimed in another.

“Sad it’s ending, I love this show,” exclaimed a fifth.

Danny and Jenny also made it through the retreat together (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad comes to an end

The final episode saw Paul and Steph agree their connection was just on a friendship level and Malachi, Ellis, Angharad and Tiana decide whether they gave their parents relationships their blessing.

Vicky and David ironed out any doubts in their relationship after enjoying a romantic hot air balloon ride and an idyllic picnic.

Meanwhile, Danny and Jenny looked smitten in a flash sports car trip before watching back their journey in a private cinema viewing of highlights from their journey.

The kids were then given the chance to grill the parents in one and one chats before deciding their verdicts on the connections.

Ultimately, all the kids gave their parents their blessing and the finale came to an end with a glimpse into where all the couples and former retreat members are now.

Vicky and David appeared to defy all expectations and have taken their relationship to the next level by spending more time together and deepening their connection, with the support of Tiana and Angharad.

Jenny and Danny have also gone from strength to strength and appear to be making their relationship work, despite previous worries about the distance of their homes.

Davina also hinted at a show return by encouraging viewers to apply to the next series…

So, what did you think? Will you be tuning in next time?

Read more: Davina McCall admits ‘struggle’ as she makes rare family admission

So, what do you think of the second series of My Mum, Your Dad? Join the debate on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.