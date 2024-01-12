Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan on anxiety that ‘comes in waves’ and how the gym helps her control it

Fool Me Once mega-babe Michelle Keegan has been open about her anxiety and how her fitness and gym regime has helped her.

Following her successful run in Corrie as Tina McIntyre, the brunette beauty’s career has gone from strength to strength.

From the BBC drama Our Girl to the Sky comedy Brassic, her most recent major acting project includes starring in the Netflix thriller Fool Me Once alongside Joanna Lumley, Richard Armitage and Adeel Akhtar.

Michelle previously opened up about how she deals with her anxiety (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Michelle’s anxiety ‘comes in waves’

During a 2018 interview, the actress revealed that sometimes the smallest things can lead her to feel anxious.

“I get it quite a lot over little things. It comes in waves,” Michelle said, adding: “I use breathing techniques, or I go to the gym.”

“That always helps me. I sweat it out and feel better and lighter.”

Since turning 30, Michelle – who is now 36 – stated that she makes sure she isn’t too hard on herself if she fails from time to time.

Michelle works out three times a week, on average (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan exercises three times a week

Despite enjoying fitness, Michelle told Cosmopolitan that she doesn’t force herself to go to the gym if she’s not in the mood. However, on average, she works out for roughly 45 minutes/an hour a time three times a week.

If there is one thing she hates, it’s cardio. “A few years ago I would have done about 40 minutes of cardio, whereas now I feel like the more I do weights, the more I see a change in my body,” she explained.

“For my body, weight training is better for me. I do alternative days, so one day I’ll focus on my legs, and the next day I’ll focus on my arms.”

