Inside Matt Lucas’ love life – from marriage, divorce and heartbreaking death to ‘lots of sex’ and building a new life abroad

Former Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas has been gracing our screens for over two decades, however, has still managed to keep his love life – including details of any new boyfriend – fairly low key.

While his current relationship status remains unknown, Matt’s past romances have been documented.

Here, as he appears as guest announcer on Saturday Night Takeaway tonight (March 2), ED! takes a look at the loves of his life…

Matt was previously married (Credit: BBC)

Matt had a civil partnership with ex-husband Kevin McGee

The Bridesmaids actor previously formed a relationship with TV producer Kevin McGee, who worked with Matt on a number of his shows, including The Real Little Britain, Jump Britain and The Morning After Show.

After kick-starting their relationship in 2002, the pair tied the knot in December 2006 in a civil ceremony. Paul O’Grady, Courtney Love and Sir Elton John were some of the high-profile stars in attendance.

However, their marriage was short-lived as they separated 18 months later.

Kevin died in 2009

After struggling with drug addiction and depression, Kevin was found dead in October 2009 at his flat in Edinburgh.

Opening up about Kevin’s death with the Sunday Times magazine, Matt said: “People respond in all different ways to grief.”

He thought he was “very conscientious going to a bereavement counsellor” and “not turning to drink”, which he started he “hardly ever” does – revealing he probably has “six units a year”.

“But I ended up eating lots and having lots of sex. That was how I responded. As much as anything I was trying to distract myself.”

In 2021, Matt decided to leave the UK for California as he wanted to “build a new life”/

“The first thing [they say] when something as terrible as that happens is not to do anything radical,” he said.

“Don’t immediately sell your house when someone dies, don’t get a new job. But enough time had gone by for me to think now was the time to move on.”

Matt shared a touching tribute to Kevin (Credit: Cover Images)

Matt paid tribute to Kevin on the 10th anniversary of his death

To mark the 10-year anniversary of Kevin’s passing, Matt took to Instagram in October 2019 to share a touching tribute.

“I loved him more than anyone I’ve ever met, and still do. He was so funny and silly and clever and kind and handsome, and his smile made my heart soar,” he wrote.

I think of him probably a hundred times a day, every day. In truth, I think of little else.

“We were together for nearly six years and he made me the happiest man on the planet. In the end, he lost his battle with addiction and depression. I guess some people don’t have the armour for this world.”

Matt continued: “I think of him probably a hundred times a day, every day. In truth, I think of little else.”

The Little Britain star said he would “give anything to see him again and maybe one day I will”. Matt said he is “grateful for the time we had together and the love we shared. It was like no other”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Lucas (@realmattlucas)

Matt is on Tinder

Since Kevin’s death, Matt has kept his love life very private. That said, he has been open about using the dating app Tinder.

In 2015, while appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, Matt expressed that he loves being on the app and has been on dates.

“People have been very nice, no shenanigans just nice, proper, old-fashioned dates,” he said.

“The thing about Tinder interestingly, Tinder in the straight community is like ‘let’s cop off’, but in the gay community there’s this thing called Grindr, which I tried for a bit, but I didn’t really like it because that really was just meeting people for sex.”

In 2018, it was revealed that Matt pays for Tinder’s premium subscription tier.

It is unknown whether Matt has ever formed a relationship from meeting someone from the app. However, the MailOnline notes that he was still active on it in January.

